Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova became the second team in the Open Era to complete the career doubles Golden Slam after winning their third major of 2022 at the US Open.

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

After sweeping three Grand Slam titles in 2022 to take their overall haul to six, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were indisputably the season's dominant duo.

The Czech pair, who are the defending champions at the WTA Finals, built on a season of renaissance in 2021 to scale new and historic heights. They went unbeaten on the major stage, culminating in a first US Open title, where they became only the second pair in the Open Era to complete the career doubles Golden Slam together (alongside Serena and Venus Williams).

Krejcikova and Siniakova also achieved these feats despite bouts of bad luck. Krejcikova tested positive for Covid-19 and they weren't unable to compete at Roland Garros, where they were the defending champions. This followed a three-month hiatus for Krejcikova as she recovered from an elbow injury between February and May.

By the numbers

Notable stats

Krejcikova and Siniakova are the seventh team in the Open Era to complete the career doubles Grand Slam and the second to complete the career doubles Golden Slam. Only six women have achieved the latter (Pam Shriver and Gigi Fernandez both completed it with different partners).

