The last WTA 1000 event of the season is upon us at the Guadalajara Open AKRON, where the field of the WTA FInals in Fort Worth, Texas, will be decided.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to Mexico for the final WTA 1000 of the season at the Guadalajara Open AKRON. This is the first time Guadalajara will host a WTA 1000-level event, but their stint as hosts of the WTA Finals last year showcased an electric atmosphere throughout the week.

Here's what you need to know:

When does the tournament start?

The Guadalajara Open AKRON is the last of the eight WTA 1000-level tournaments of the season and the final tour-level event of the regular season. The tournament is an outdoor hard-court event held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis and features a 56-player singles draw and 28-team doubles draw. It will use the Wilson US Open High Altitude ball.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Oct. 17.

When are the finals?

The finals will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23. The doubles final will be played at 3:30 p.m. and the singles final will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Who is playing in Guadalajara?

Seven of the Top 10 are entered in Guadalajara, with the three holdouts being No.1 Iga Swiatek, No.3 Anett Kontaveit and No.9 Simona Halep.

Projected Top 16 seeds:

1. Ons Jabeur

2. Paula Badosa

3. Aryna Sabalenka

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Maria Sakkari

6. Coco Gauff

7. Caroline Garcia

8. Daria Kasatkina

9. Veronika Kudermetova

10. Barbora Krejcikova

11. Belinda Bencic

12. Beatriz Haddad Maia

13. Jelena Ostapenko

14. Madison Keys

15. Danielle Collins

16. Ekaterina Alexandrova

What does the draw look like?

The main-draw ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. local time.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First round: 1 point/$11,725

Second round: 60 points/$16,340

Round of 16: 105 points/$28,730

Quarterfinals: 190 points/$57,400

Semifinals: 350 points/$125,000

Final: 585 points/$242,800

Champion: 900 points/$412,000

Key Storylines

Ons Jabeur leads the draw: After a week off after her return to Tunisia, the World No.2 finishes her regular season in Guadalajara and prepares for her debut at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

Barbora Krejcikova has the hot hand: Currently riding a resurgent two-title, nine-match win streak, the former No.2 is the in-form player in Guadalajara. Krejcikova's run to the titles in Tallinn and Ostrava boosted her back in the Top 20.

Last gasp for WTA Finals qualification: Jessica Pegula secured her place in Texas with her run to the quarterfinals in San Diego, leaving five spots remaining pending late stages in the tournament there. With Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Madison Keys and Danielle Collins still in the mix in San Diego, the Race for the final qualifying positions will come down to Guadalajara, where Caroline Garcia, Veronika Kudermetova, Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic are also in the hunt.