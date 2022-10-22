Maria Sakkari outlasted Veronika Kudermetova in the Guadalajara Open Akron quarterfinals on Friday to clinch the eighth and final singles spot at this year’s WTA Finals. Here’s a look at this year’s field.

It's official: the singles field for the year-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth is settled.

In a winner-take-all quarterfinal at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday night, No.4 seed Maria Sakkari booked her spot in the prestigious season-ender by overcoming No.8 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 in a grueling 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Sakkari, who saved 14 of 15 break points in the match, qualifies for the WTA Finals for the second straight year and denies Kudermetova a debut singles appearance at the event. (Kudermetova will still go to Fort Worth as a doubles participant alongside Elise Mertens.)

Sakkari will face Marie Bouzkova in the Guadalajara semifinals. Bouzkova advanced on Friday night after Anna Kalinskaya retired from their quarterfinal while trailing 5-2, due to a toe injury. Sakkari has won both of her previous meetings against Bouzkova.

So, after nearly 10 months of globetrotting and hustling on court, here is a snapshot of the eight singles players who will be competing at this year’s WTA Finals in Fort Worth. (Note: WTA Finals seedings will be finalized Sunday, following the conclusion of the Guadalajara Open Akron.)

Meet your final eight

Iga Swiatek

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 21

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 1 (2021 group stage)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 62-8

2022 titles: 8 (Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros, US Open, San Diego)

Swiatek holds a commanding ranking point lead at World No.1 after winning her second Roland Garros title, her first US Open title, and the "Sunshine Double" of WTA 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami this season. Mid-year, Swiatek pulled off a 37-match winning streak (including Billie Jean King Cup matches).

Ons Jabeur

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 28

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 0 (Debut)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 46-15

2022 titles: 2 (Madrid, Berlin)

Jabeur rocketed to World No.2 this season, notching her first WTA 1000 title in Madrid and her first two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Jabeur was also instrumental in organizing the first WTA event to take place in her country of Tunisia, the 2022 Jasmin Open.

Jessica Pegula

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 28

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 0 (Debut)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 39-17 (through Guadalajara QF)

Pegula's career-best season was highlighted by a trip to her first WTA 1000 final in Madrid, as well as quarterfinal showings at three of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open). Pegula also won the first five doubles titles of her career in 2022.

Coco Gauff

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 18

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 0 (Debut)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 38-19

Gauff reached her first Grand Slam singles final at Roland Garros on her way to breaking into the Top 10 for the first time this year. She also spent four weeks as WTA Doubles World No.1 this season. The 18-year-old is the youngest WTA Finals qualifier since 2005.

Caroline Garcia

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 29

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 1 (2017 semifinals)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 39-19

2022 titles: 3 (Bad Homburg, Warsaw, Cincinnati)

Garcia started the season outside the Top 70 but soared back into the Top 10 for the first time since 2018. During her resurgent second half of 2022, Garcia picked up her first titles since 2019, and reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career at the US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 24

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 1 (2021 group stage)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 30-20

Former World No.2 Sabalenka maintained her Top 10 position during every week of 2022. She reached two finals and two WTA 1000 semifinals, and she defended her US Open semifinal result from last year.

Daria Kasatkina

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 25

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 0 (Debut)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 40-20

2022 titles: 2 (San Jose, Granby)

Kasatkina picked up two titles in the month of August and reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career at Roland Garros. She returned to the Top 10 for the first time since 2019, hitting a new career-high ranking of World No.9 in the process.

Maria Sakkari

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Age: 27

Previous WTA Finals appearances in singles: 1 (2021 semifinals)

2022 W-L (in WTA main draws): 36-21 (through Guadalajara QF)

Sakkari made it to Fort Worth by winning the last determining match of the qualification process, a winner-take-all quarterfinal in Guadalajara over Veronika Kudermetova. This year, Sakkari reached three finals, including her first WTA 1000 final in Indian Wells.