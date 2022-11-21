Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia both won big in 2022, thanks in large part to their dominant serves. Here's a look at the leaders in both serve and return this past season.

With the latest season behind us, here is a look at the some of the serve and return leaders in 2022:

Most aces

Five players hit 250 aces in 2022, led by Caroline Garcia, who served up a tour-best 394. Garcia becomes the seventh different player to lead since the Match Stats Era was introduced in 2008. Previous aces leaders include Karolina Pliskova (five times), Serena Williams (four times), Nadia Petrova (two times), Marion Bartoli, Julia Goerges and Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina, who led the tour in aces in 2020, finished the year with 370, the only other player to surpass the 300-ace mark. Pliskova, who finished atop the leaderboard in five of the previous seven seasons, finished fourth this year.

First-Serve Percentage

American Madison Brengle led the tour in first serve percentage, finishing at 75.4%. She is the sixth different player to lead this category in the past six years (since 2017). For seven straight years, from 2010-16, Sara Errani led the tour in first-serve percentage.

First-Serve Points Won Percentage

China’s Qinwen Zheng led the tour in first-serve points won percentage at 74.4%, finishing ahead of Rybakina (72.2%).

Samsonova among serve leaders in 2022

In 2022, Liudmila Samsonova led the tour by winning 81.0% of her service games, the highest season total since Serena Williams in 2016 (83.8%). Throughout the Match Stats Era, Williams led the tour in service games won percentage 10 times, including nine straight years (2008-16).

Samsonova also led the tour in service points won. Since 2008, only Williams, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka have finished the year with a higher service points won percentage.

Samsonova also led the tour in break points saved.

Return Games Won

2022 year-end No.1 Iga Swiatek led the tour in return games won, converting on 49.5%. For Swiatek, it marked a notable improvement from her percentage in 2021, improving by +11.3%.

Simona Halep led the tour in return points won at 49.8%, while Swiatek followed with 49.6%