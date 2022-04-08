Iga Swiatek won eight titles and two Grand Slams this season. Now, she can add Shot of the Year to her resume.

Iga Swiatek put together one of the best seasons in recent memory.

She won eight titles in 2022 and finished the year with more than twice as many rankings points as anyone else.

This week, she won the WTA Player of the Year, and now, Swiatek walks away with top honors in our Shot of the Year.

The moment came in March. Facing Madison Brengle at the Miami Open, the two engaged in a long rally. Swiatek, who had already approached net once in the exchange, was forced to move forward again, this time ending the rally with a deft crosscourt backhand just out of the reach of her opponent.

Swiatek would go on to win the match and, ultimately, the tournament.