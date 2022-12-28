There's something about international team competition that sits well with Belinda Bencic. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist is hoping that success will continue at the United Cup.

Belinda Bencic soared as high as No.4 in the Hologic WTA Tour rankings and reached a Grand Slam semifinal. But when she’s representing Switzerland, wearing the white cross in a field of red, her tennis takes on an added dimension.

“It’s an honor to represent Team Switzerland,” she said at Media Day in advance of United Cup play in Brisbane. “I feel like it’s a different feeling when I step on the court. I don’t just play for myself. Somehow I manage to bring a little bit more out of me.

“Maybe it’s because I just feel like I’m also playing for something bigger than myself.”

More from the United Cup

Lately, no one has been bigger than Bencic in international team play.

In the summer of 2021, she won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Bencic defeated Jessica Pegula (presently No.3) in the first round, 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third and future Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. Bencic was a three-set winner over Marketa Vondrousova in the final. She also collected a silver medal in doubles with Viktorija Golubic.

In the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow, Bencic won all four of her singles matches -- in straight sets. Karolina Pliskova fell in the semifinals and Ajla Tomljanovic in the finals as Switzerland -- with the help of a Jil Teichmann win over Storm Sanders -- triumphed against Australia.

Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

“What they did was amazing, watched them play, winning the Fed Cup was really something special,” said Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland’s captain and still a formidable player. “We’ve been there, so we know the feeling.”

We being a guy named Roger Federer. Wawrinka teamed with the Swiss maestro in 2008 to win a gold medal in doubles at the Olympics in Beijing. Six years later, the pair led Switzerland to a win in the 2014 Davis Cup competition.

Switzerland begins play in Australia on Thursday night against Kazakhstan, with Bencic facing off against Yulia Putintseva. Marc Andrea Huesler meets Timofey Skatov in the nightcap at Pat Rafter Arena.

“I’m excited to play every team event there is,” Bencic said. “Even I think I should not return to the normal tour and just play this.”

Along with Switzerland and Kazakhstan, there are four other teams in Brisbane: Italy, Poland, Brazil and Norway. Here are some highlights from their Wednesday media appearances:

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA), the 2022 WTA’s Most Improved Player

“I had a lot of tough moments that me and my team we were working very hard, and I think that was the key, because we gave 100 percent every single day. We were trying to create opportunities and working better every week.

“I’m very proud not only of me but of my team. And, yeah, I think, yeah, the United Cup, it’s a new opportunity for everybody. I was very proud also that I could bring everybody to come, but I think like it's a competition that gives me more inspiration, more motivation, because we are sharing with other players.”

VAMOS! 🇧🇷



Beatriz Haddad Maia and Thiago Monteiro are bringing the passion and colour to Pat Rafter Arena 🎉#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/RfzYGL2VIS — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 27, 2022

Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA)

“I'm really happy to be here. This team is amazing. We have a really good energy, and I think everybody is prepared to play this tournament here in Brisbane, amazing atmosphere. I'm really happy to be here, representing our country. We will try to do our best.”

Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

“It's a unique competition, so it's special to be here, guys and girls, playing together for the same trophy. It's really exciting.

“It's great I can experience something like this with my coach [Vincenzo Santopadre], with my good friends. Yesterday at dinner we were thinking about when we started. We were 12. We knew each other since a long time. It's really good to be here.”

Martina Trevisan (ITA)

“I’m very happy to be here. For me it’s first experience. I’m learning a lot during this day with all the team members. We know each other. So we are a great team. We love each other. But we are ready to fight all together. That’s the important.”

Team Italy relaxes with Brisbane river cruise

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

“It’s great to have your support team as when you play. It gives you a little bit more power and enjoying it a little bit more when you have a captain on the court as well. You’re together as a team. It’s always help you to play your best.

“It’s great to be back in Brisbane. I also been here a couple times before. It’s a great city, great venue. I really enjoy playing here. To have this special event first time and being here as a team, I think it’s a great opportunity for our country as well and I'm looking forward to it.”

Casper Ruud (NOR)

“First of all here in United Cup, I hope that we can play well as a team, and that the season, it's always exciting to come to Australia, marks the beginning of the new year, new season, and I feel happy to have my fellow Norwegians around. Hopefully this can be a part of a first stop of a good trip to Australia for me.

“There has been a little bit back and forth some years, tough experiences, and other years I had a good experience when I reached the fourth round here a couple years ago. It's been a little bit good and bad, but I hope this year will be good.”

Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR), Roland Garros mixed doubles finalist 2022

“Obviously, I love to play doubles, and mixed doubles as well. Actually, Roland Garros was my first time playing mixed doubles. I don’t have that much experience. But that went very well. Yeah, I mean, it would be a lot of fun if we have the chance to play mixed doubles here as well.

“We are very lucky to be able to qualify because of Casper [Ruud]. It’s a big honor to be here, and I think we all just really want to take advantage of the opportunity, and we are hungry for some good results.”