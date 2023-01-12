Maria Sakkari has set new high-water marks for Greek women in professional tennis. Here are the details on one of the toughest competitors on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13.

One of the featured players is Maria Sakkari. Here are five things to know:

Fast Facts:

Age: 27

Country: Greece

Best ranking: World No.3

Titles: 1

Best Grand Slam Result: 2021 French Open semifinalist

Honoured to become a part of such a prestigious fashion house that is @dior . It’s a true privilege and I am so excited to be involved with a brand that has revolutionised the female fashion industry! pic.twitter.com/byjIItSdtP — Maria Sakkari (@mariasakkari) January 25, 2022

She's the highest-ranked female player ever from Greece

Before Sakkari, the best ranking any Greek woman had achieved on the Hologic WTA Tour was No.14. Sakkari has shattered that mark, reaching No.3 in the spring of 2022. Along with Stefanos Tsitsipas on the ATP Tour, who also reached a career-high No.3, the duo is setting new standards for Greek tennis.

She's a "nepo baby"

Sakkari's mother, Angeliki Kanellopoulou, also played on the WTA Tour. Kanellopoulou reached a career-high of No.43 in 1987. In fact, Sakkari's mother and Tsitsipas' mother were contemporaries on the WTA Tour.

She's dating the son of the Prime Minister

Sakkari is dating Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the son of the Greek Prime Minister. The two started dating in 2020 and Sakkari credits him with keeping her grounded.

She has the youngest team on tour

With British coach Tom Hill, 27, and hitting partner Giannis Stergiou, 27, Sakkari boasts one of, if not the youngest support team on tour. Hill played tennis at Pepperdine, and the two linked up nearly five years ago when Sakkari was still ranked outside the Top 20.

The bond the two have built has been one based on absolute trust and loyalty, and Sakkari has said that she wants to finish her career with Hill.