It's not easy being a professional athlete and being thrown in front of the camera to unveil the personal side of who they are. Just ask the players featured in Netflix's "Break Point."

Paula Badosa

WTA Insider: How was the experience filming for the year?

Badosa: It was very cool. I think it's very good for tennis as well, to get to know a little bit what's going on inside, what people cannot see.

In my case I tried to be 100% me. I think it's fun to get to know better not only me, the other players, too, and I think it will be interesting. It was a very nice experience because it was an amazing team that made everything very easy and I think it's cool.

I think next year they're looking to do a little bit more as well. It's fun. Even for next generations, they can see you a little bit, and learn a little bit from you. I think that's pretty cool. FULL INTERVIEW HERE

Badosa continues to work hard to find herself again

Ons Jabeur

WTA Insider: Last year was an unbelievable season for you with career highs but also tough losses. Are you ready for people to see the behind-the-scenes of all that?

Jabeur: I am not very closed-minded. I like to be open about showing my emotions. I am not scared to let people see through me. I was kind of happy that they were there. I really have nothing to hide. Quite the opposite. I just want to show people that we are just human beings and we suffer a lot after a loss. It's not life-threatening, but it is something that we care about, the tennis game.

I haven't seen the other part where I lost at Wimbledon or the other parts of the US Open, but I'm sure it's going to be heartbreaking for people watching. Probably I would cry.

They told me that Kareem cried. I didn't think he was a crier. But now I'm discovering after seven years of marriage. It's never too late. FULL INTERVIEW HERE

Maria Sakkari

WTA Insider: Did you have any concerns with opening up your life and your team to the cameras?

Sakkari: I clicked with them and it was great. I think it's very important, the structure, each crew was following the same player in most of the tournaments. So then you were feeling like you can actually tell them what you want to do and what you don't want to do, what access you want to give them. I think that was the key, having a good relationship with them and having a good result at the end. FULL INTERVIEW HERE

Ajla Tomljanovic

WTA Insider: How different do you feel now that you've seen the episodes compared to when you started filming 12 months ago?

Tomljanovic: Oh, you can't compare it. When I started filming in January, I had a really tough month. I watched my episode and I was like, "man, this is going to be such a downer" because I remember my feelings inside. But then I watch and I'm like, "Nobody gets how much I'm struggling."

I just think I always put on this brave face and happy face. I think that's also my strength because I go through things in a tough way. But that was an interesting thing that I saw. I was expecting to be mopey.

Then when I had a tough start, I was like, what's the point of following me around? This season is not looking good.

I'm so glad in all my years on tour to have this year captured, not just because of some of the results I had, but the personal growth that happened. I don't know if people will be able to see that. Hopefully they will, but if not, the people close to me, we always talk a lot about this year." FULL INTERVIEW HERE