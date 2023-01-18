Among other things, the Netflix series "Break Point" has made viewers aware of the introspective side of players -- the strategy, the anxiety, the self-analysis. At the Australian Open, some of the competitors weighed in:

Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez said the new Netflix series "Break Point," which delves into the mental strain of the sport, was a compelling illustration of the mental drain in competitive sport.

"It's not only in tennis, but it's also in everything you do outside of sports," Fernandez said. "I know a couple of friends who are in school and they are still trying to figure something out of what they want to do in life. That's hard mentally, not just emotionally or physically, but mentally it kind of breaks you down because you don't know what's gonna happen.

"So I think the Netflix series is a great introduction for fans to see how hard the sport is. I think some young athletes, young students can relate to us and can see that they are not alone, that we are also going through that, and that maybe if they see us succeed or figure something out in these moments, they won't feel like they are defeated. They can get through it, too."

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula feasts on tournament draws, poring over them and breaking them down just like pundits and fans do every week. There's a professional element to it -- Pegula likes to be prepared for who she's likely to face. But at heart, she's a tennis nerd who enjoys weighing up the long list of variables that go into making predictions.

"Not just my section," she said. "I like looking at it as a whole. I think it's fun. I think it becomes like a game, kind of like a problem-solving game."

Doing well at games requires knowledge, and it soon becomes clear just how much expertise Pegula brings to the table about her fellow competitors. She knows about their form, their possible injuries, their talent level. Her own section of the draw this fortnight was an intriguing one, featuring mercurial young talents Amanda Anisimova and Marta Kostyuk, and Pegula assessed it with a keen eye -- one that also went beyond the obvious names.