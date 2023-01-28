Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jabeur were among those weighing in on social media to praise Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Elena Rybakina.

Aryna Sabalenka ascended to the ranks of Grand Slam champion on Saturday after coming from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open final.

Sabalenka, 24, extended her winning streak to 11 straight matches, having also won Adelaide 1 to start her season. She has now won four three-setters against Rybakina in as many encounters.

Rybakina, who won her first major at Wimbledon last year, backed it up in style by knocking out three straight Grand Slam champions -- Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka -- to reach a second final. The 23-year-old Kazakh will break the Top 10 as a result.

The 2-hour, 28-minute contest was too close to call for much of its duration, and had social media abuzz throughout due to its high quality. After Sabalenka sealed her fourth match point, tributes began to pour in from the tennis world.

Fellow major champions Bianca Andreescu and Victoria Azarenka were among those congratulating Sabalenka, along with two-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur and former Indian Wells titlist Paula Badosa.

Well deserved @SabalenkaA !!! I guess no sugar helped eh 😂😆 — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 28, 2023

Amazing! Congratulations! What a well deserved win and the entire tournament! Impressive ❤️ @SabalenkaA https://t.co/tnEP8Y9uhk — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 28, 2023

Wow What a Final ladies 🔥🔥🔥huge congrats to @SabalenkaA You really deserve it ❤️

Hard luck Elena I am sure you will win more grand slams 🙏🙏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 28, 2023

Daria Saville had live-tweeted throughout the match, and the Australian congratulated both finalists afterwards. She also noted a certain similarity between Sabalenka's pose when holding the trophy, and when holding Saville's sausage dog Tofu earlier in the fortnight.

Unbelievable ! So much respect to to the girls!! Congrats Aryna!!!!!!!! Calm tiger!!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 28, 2023

Congratulations also came in from some of Sabalenka's beaten opponents in Melbourne: Magda Linette, whom she defeated in the semifinals, and Donna Vekic, whom she ousted in the quarterfinals.

WTA Legend Billie Jean King had presented Sabalenka with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, and wrote that she had been "honored" to do so.

Congratulations to Aryna Sabalenka on her first Grand Slam title!



It was a thrilling match and both Sabalenka and Rybakina played so well.



Honored to present Aryna with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. 🏆#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l8WCXsmcfW — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2023

Former players and commentators including Laura Robson, Ana Ivanovic and Teliana Pereira also offered praise. Robson described the match as "a joy to watch", while Pereira wrote: "Aryna Sabalenka deserved that title so much! I loved the final, well played and at the end I almost died -- dramatic!" Meanwhile, former Roland Garros champion Ivanovic advised Sabalenka: "Enjoy the moment."

Coach Judy Murray also described the final as "an amazing showcase for women's tennis."

Unreal match!!!! Wow that was a joy to watch — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 28, 2023

What an amazing showcase for women’s tennis. @AustralianOpen final. A first Grand Slam title for @SabalenkaA 🇧🇾 pic.twitter.com/BrmD0p2VJq — judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 28, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka merecia demais esse título.

Eu adorei a final, bem jogada e no finalzinho quase morri do coração, dramática!

Que jogooo!#AustralianOpenNaESPN — Teliana Pereira (@telianapereira) January 28, 2023

Congratulations @SabalenkaA on winning the @AustralianOpen and your first ever Grand Slam! 👏🏼🏆

Enjoy the moment ☺️



Also congratulations to Elena #Rybakina on a great tournament👏🏼#AusOpen #AO2023 https://t.co/8z97nYTPFO — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) January 28, 2023

Australian ATP great Rod Laver also offered his congratulations to the finalists, writing:

"Congratulations on winning your first major, Aryna Sabalenka. You fought hard all the way with great power and passion. Bad luck tonight, Elena Rybakina, your poise under pressure is a wonderful trait. A classic contest between two classy competitors."

Congratulations on winning your first major Aryna Sabalenka. You fought hard all the way with great power and passion. Bad luck tonight Elena Rybakina, your poise under pressure is a wonderful trait. A classic contest between two classy competitors.🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 28, 2023

Official tournament accounts also paid tribute to Sabalenka, including some of her previous sites of victory such as Madrid and Linz. Meanwhile, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation showed love to Rybakina.