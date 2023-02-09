Another match, another hot shot for Ons Jabeur. Her latest came in January against Sorana Cirstea, when Jabeur ended a lengthy rally with must-see winner.

By now, it’s hardly a surprise when Ons Jabeur pulls off a must-see winner. But when she does, you have no choice but to watch it again.

Her latest hot shot came early in the year. In Round of 16 match against Sorana Cirstea, Jabeur ended a long exchange with a difficult shoestring reflex forehand directly into the racquet of Cirstea, who was waiting at net. Just when Cirstea thought she’d won the point, Jabeur lunged to her backhand side and ended the rally with a one-handed flick down the line.

The reaction from the commentary booth said all.

"Stop it! How on earth did she win that point?"

Jabeur, who has a reputation has one of the premier trick-shot artists in the game, won the match in straight sets and … the Shot of the Month honors for January.