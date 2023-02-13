She has the range: Serena Williams starred in a pair of commercials during the Super Bowl.

Eagle-eyed tennis fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 38-35 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday would've spotted a certain 23-time Grand Slam champion on their screens during the commercial breaks.

Serena Williams starred in not one, but two ad spots during football's big night, with both commercials airing during the game's first half.

First, in a Rémy Martin Cognac advertisement, Williams gave actor Al Pacino's famous speech from the 1999 film Any Given Sunday, before she picked up golf clubs in an ad for Michelob beer later in the telecast.

#ULTRAClub is now open, and everyone is invited. Enjoy the world premiere of our #SuperBowlLVII ad, and drop a ⛳ if you're meeting us on the course for Super Bowl Sunday! pic.twitter.com/xdAWX2zad8 — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 1, 2023

Williams wasn't the only familiar face to tennis fans to appear in a commercial over the course of the telecast. The legendary Billie Jean King made a cameo in a spot promoting flag football.

The ad, which appeared right after the close of Rihanna's halftime performance, began with broadcaster Erin Andrews interviewing Diana Flores, the team quarterback of Mexico's women’s national flag football team, and ended with a sign-off saluting game-changing women in the sport.

In a further nod to equity in the evening, King also saluted the all-female team of pilots who performed the ceremonial flyover that began the festivities -- a first for the more than 50 years of the Super Bowl.