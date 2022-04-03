Defending champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek along with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka top the entry list for the 2023 Miami Open, which begins March 21 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami represents the third WTA 1000 event of the season and the second leg of the "Sunshine Double," which will come on the back end of Indian Wells. Last season, Swiatek became the youngest player to sweep both Indian Wells and Miami in a single season after she defeated former No.1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

With her run in Miami, Swiatek assumed the World No.1 position and has not relinquished it. Playing the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this week after winning her first title of the season at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, Swiatek is into her 47th consecutive week in the Hologic WTA Tour's top spot.

Miami features a 96-player singles field with 75 direct entries, 12 qualifiers, eight wild cards and one special exempt. With Swiatek topping the entry list, No.75 Ana Bodan of Romania is the last direct entry. The top five main-draw alternates are No.76 Anna Bondar, No.78 Maryna Zanevska, No.79 Nuria Parrizas Diaz, No.80 Madison Brengle and No.81 Emma Raducanu.

Here are the Top 20 players on the Miami Open entry list:

Iga Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka

Jessica Pegula

Ons Jabeur

Sofia Kenin (SR)

Caroline Garcia

Coco Gauff

Maria Sakkari

Daria Kasatkina

Belinda Bencic

Elena Rybakina

Veronika Kudermetova

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Liudmila Samsonova

Victoria Azarenka

Petra Kvitova

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Karolina Pliskova

Paula Badosa

Jelena Ostapaenko