Erika Andreeva, 18, saved two match points and overcame Harriet Dart in a 3-hour and 32-minute marathon in the first round of the inaugural ATX Open. It is now the longest WTA main-draw match of the season.

Erika Andreeva got into the inaugural ATX Open main draw at the last minute. Now, the 18-year-old is in the second round, after saving match points in the new longest tour-level main-draw match of the 2023 season.

Lucky loser Andreeva grinded for 3 hours and 32 minutes before prevailing over Harriet Dart 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(3) in the first round in Austin on Tuesday. World No.135 Andreeva saved two match points on her serve at 5-3 during her third-set comeback.

The previous longest tour-level main-draw match of the year was Sorana Cirstea's 3-hour and 29-minute victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Dubai first round last week. Andreeva and Dart's marathon went three minutes longer to set the new record.

Andreeva had a complicated path to even make it to her first-round match. The teenager saved a match point before defeating You Xiaodi in her first qualifying match, then lost in the final qualifying round to Ashlyn Krueger.

But when No.2 seed Zhang Shuai withdrew from the tournament due to illness, Andreeva got another shot in Austin when she was slotted against Dart on Tuesday morning as a lucky loser.

Andreeva made the most of her opportunity, gritting out the first set in 80 minutes after being down a break on four separate occasions. Dart charged back to take the second set and lead 5-3 in the decider, but Andreeva took three of the next four games and the tiebreak to triumph.

It is another strong result for the Andreeva family in 2023: Erika's 15-year-old sister Mirra reached the Australian Open junior singles final in January.

Erika has been a junior Grand Slam singles finalist as well: she finished runner-up to Linda Noskova at 2021 Roland Garros.