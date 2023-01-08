2023 Match Point Saves

Great Escapes 2023: Winning from match point down

Zhu Lin became the first player to win from match point down in a 2023 WTA main draw in Auckland, and she was joined by Zheng Qinwen and Linda Noskova in the first week of the season.

01 /03
Zhu Lin saved one match point in the second-set tiebreak before defeating Madison Brengle 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 in round one of Auckland.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02 /03
Zheng Qinwen, 20, won from match point down for the first time at tour level in round one of Adelaide 1, staving one off in the third-set tiebreak before upsetting Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7).

Photo by Peter Mundy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

03 /03
Linda Noskova, 18, had already saved a match point in Adelaide 1 qualifying against Anna Kalinskaya, and fended off another serving at 5-6 in set three en route to a 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(6) quarterfinal upset of Victoria Azarenka.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Latest News

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS

Get official communications from the WTA and ATP, delivered straight to your e-mail! We’ll keep you informed on all you need to know across the Tours, including news, players, tournaments, features, competitions, offers and more.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2023 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.