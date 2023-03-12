No.3 seed Jessica Pegula came from set down for the second time in as many matches at this year's BNP Paribas Open to beat No.27 seed Anastasia Potapova in the third round.

In 2 hours and 17 minutes, Pegula rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over No.27 seed Anastasia Potapova in Sunday's third round to reach the last 16 in the California desert for the second time in her career. She previously came from a set down to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi in her first match.

In addition to coming from a set down against Potapova, Pegula was 3-1 down in the decider. She also saved a break point at 4-4 in the second set and won seven of the last eight points to extended the match.

Words from the winner: Pegula said the key to turning the match around was an all-around improvement in her level.

For much of the first hour-plus of the match, she found herself on the losing end of protracted baseline rallies that Potapova was dictating.

"I think I started playing a little bit smarter, getting a lot of depth on my shots, everything got a little bit better," Pegula said. "She came out playing really well and I was pretty frustrated. She's a great player. ... I knew that she's been playing great. [At the net] I just told her, 'Congrats,' and I think it was just a respectable battle today."

Up next: A Grand Slam champion awaits Pegula next, as she'll play either Petra Kvitova or Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the quarterfinals.