A selection of fast-rising teenagers and former junior standouts have been awarded main draw wild cards for next week's Miami Open presented by Itaú.

They join former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, currently in the fourth round of Indian Wells, whose wild card was announced two weeks ago. Raducanu is currently (as of Mar. 14) only three places outside the main draw cut.

Erika Andreeva, 18, was the 2021 Roland Garros junior finalist. She made her WTA main draw debut as a qualifier in Lausanne last July, and also came through qualifying to contest her first Grand Slam main draw at the US Open. Andreeva made an impact in Austin two weeks ago, spending 11 hours and 38 minutes on court across four matches in qualifying and the main draw. That included victory in the longest WTA main draw match of the year so far, a 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(3) first-round defeat of Harriet Dart from three match points down in which Andreeva showcased remarkable speed and touch.

The teenager had also saved a match point in her first qualifying round against You Xiaodi, and lost in the second round in another 3-hour, 11-minute barnburner to Anna-Lena Friedsam. She is now ranked No.127.

Hailey Baptiste, 21, started her tour-level career with a bang, scoring a Top 20 upset on her WTA main draw debut over Madison Keys at Washington 2019. The American has since scored wins over Caroline Garcia and Jasmine Paolini, but has been slowed by injuries; after hitting a career high of No.119 in March last year, she's now ranked No.270. However, Baptiste's touch and hand skills make her one to watch for the future.

Alexandra Eala, 17, became the first Filipina player in history to contest a WTA main draw -- and to win a match -- after she defeated Paula Ormaechea as a wild card at Cluj-Napoca 2021. Armed with a heavy left-handed forehand which she hones at the Rafa Nadal Academy, Eala is the reigning US Open junior champion and has risen to No.220 in the WTA rankings from No.571 this time last year.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, 15, is the only player born in 2007 or later inside the Top 250. The Czech is following in the footsteps of older sister Linda, who received a Miami wild card last year, made the fourth round and is now ranked No.53. Brenda, the World No.163, made her professional debut at the 2021 Seoul WTA 125 tournament and her record so far is 60-12, including eight ITF W25 titles in 2022. She qualified for her first major at the Australian Open in January and won her biggest title yet last week at the Bengaluru ITF W40.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, 17, is the first player from Andorra to win a junior Grand Slam title (Australian Open 2020), to compete in a WTA main draw (Madrid 2021) and to reach a WTA quarterfinal (Chennai 2022). The teenager, who hit a career high of No.121 last November and who is now placed at No.194, won her third ITF title last week in Boca Raton. She owns three Top 100 wins, including a defeat of Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2021 Montevideo WTA 125 event.

Ashlyn Krueger, 18, made her tour-level debut as a wild card at the 2021 US Open, where she also won the girls' doubles title with Robin Montgomery. The American, who possesses a clean-hitting power game, has come through qualifying at Indian Wells for two years running, as well as at the 2022 US Open and Austin two weeks ago. She scored a maiden Top 30 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in San Diego qualifying last October, and is ranked No.154.

Robin Montgomery, 18, was the 2021 US Open junior champion in both singles and doubles. The American scored her first two Top 50 wins in San Diego qualifying last October over Zhang Shuai and Bernarda Pera, and picked up her fourth ITF title at the Orlando W60 in January. Having made her tour-level debut at the 2020 US Open as a wild card, she is now at a career high of No.187.

Qualifying wild cards have been awarded to British former World No.38 Heather Watson; 19-year-old Indonesian Priska Nugroho, the 2020 Australian Open girls' doubles champion; 2019 Roland Garros girls' finalist Emma Navarro of the USA; five-time WTA doubles titlist Storm Hunter of Australia; Vanderbilt alumna, mechatronics expert and budding novelist Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico; and Canada's Katherine Sebov.