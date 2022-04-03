Defending champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek along with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka top the entry list for the 2023 Miami Open, which begins March 21 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami represents the third WTA 1000 event of the season and the second leg of the "Sunshine Double," which will come on the back end of Indian Wells. Last season, Swiatek became the youngest player to sweep both Indian Wells and Miami in a single season after she defeated former No.1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

With her run in Miami, Swiatek assumed the World No.1 position and has not relinquished it. Playing the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this week after winning her first title of the season at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, Swiatek is into her 47th consecutive week in the Hologic WTA Tour's top spot.

Swiatek and Sabalenka are among 10 Grand Slam champions to have received direct entry. Emma Raducanu will take that number to 11 after being announced as a main draw wild card.

Read more about our first two wild card entries, @EmmaRaducanu and @domithiem! 🗞⤵️https://t.co/3QyqfbMfXw — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 2, 2023

Raducanu is one of two former US Open winners to be announced as the tournament's first wild cards. The 20-year-old Briton, who won her first major at Flushing Meadows in 2021, joins 2020 men's champion Dominic Thiem.

Former World No.10 Raducanu was forced to withdraw from this week's tournament in Austin due to tonsillitis. Currently ranked No.80, she is four spots outside the Miami main draw cut (as of Mar. 2). Anna Bondar is the last direct entry, and the first two main draw alternates are Maryna Zanevska and Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Here are the Top 20 players on the Miami Open entry list:

Iga Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka

Jessica Pegula

Ons Jabeur

Sofia Kenin (SR)

Caroline Garcia

Coco Gauff

Maria Sakkari

Daria Kasatkina

Belinda Bencic

Elena Rybakina

Veronika Kudermetova

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Liudmila Samsonova

Victoria Azarenka

Petra Kvitova

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Karolina Pliskova

Paula Badosa

Jelena Ostapenko