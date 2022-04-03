The Hologic WTA Tour descends on Miami next week for the closing leg of the Sunshine Double. Here's what you need to know about the Miami Open.

From the chill vibes of the California desert to the hot and raucous Miami nights, the Hologic WTA Tour heads to South Beach next week for the 2023 Miami Open. The WTA 1000 tournament is the second and final leg of the Sunshine Double, closing out the four-week coast-to-coast swing before the tours turn to clay.

Here's what you need to know about the 13-day event:

When does the tournament start?

The Miami Open is the third WTA 1000 event of the season. Along with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Miami constitutes the second leg of the "Sunshine Double". The joint ATP/WTA tournament features a 96-player singles draw and 32-team doubles draw.

The tournament is played on outdoor hard court at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Dunlop Grand Prix Regular Duty will be used.

Main draw play begins on Tuesday, March 21.

A special message from a few of your favorite @atptour and @WTA pros ahead of this year’s #MiamiOpen 🗣️



See you at @HardRockStadium soon! 👋 pic.twitter.com/Q8wrHboIGu — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 14, 2023

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 p.m.

The doubles finall will be played on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Who are the top seeds?

The Top 32 seeds will receive a first-round bye. The rankings from the week of March 6 will be used for seeding purposes.

Top 16 seeds:

No.1 Iga Swiatek

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka

No.3 Jessica Pegula

No.4 Ons Jabeur

No.5 Caroline Garcia

No.6 Coco Gauff

No.7 Maria Sakkari

No.8 Daria Kasatkina

No.9 Belinda Bencic

No.10 Elena Rybakina

No.11 Veronika Kudermetova

No.12 Liudmila Samsonova

No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia

No.14 Victoria Azarenka

No.15 Petra Kvitova

No.16 Barbora Krejcikova

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Iga Swiatek became the youngest woman to ever complete the Sunshine Double, winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back. Swiatek defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win her third consecutive WTA 1000 of the season and extend her win streak to 17 matches. With Ashleigh Barty announcing her retirement during the tournament, Swiatek rose to World No.1 on the Monday after Miami.

In doubles, Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva stunned top seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 7-5 to win the title.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

The total financial commitment at Miami is $8,800,000.

Champion: $1,262,220/1,000 points

Finalist: $662,360/650 points

Semifinalist: $352,635/390 points

Quarterfinalist: $184,465/215 points

Fourth Round: $96,955/120 points

Third Round: $55,670/65 points

Second Round: $30,885/35 points

First Round: $18,660/10 points