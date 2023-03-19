A pair of US Open champions, Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu, will meet in a blockbuster opener at the Miami Open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek tops the draw as the No.1 seed.

The Sunshine Double continues this month with the Miami Open, and Sunday's release of the main draw has already lined up notable encounters for the next two weeks in southern Florida.

Main-draw play at the WTA 1000 event starts on Tuesday, and the first round already features a blockbuster clash between two Grand Slam champions -- 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu will meet 2019 US Open titlist Bianca Andreescu right off the bat.

Miami Open 2023: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

Here's a breakdown of the main draw, quarter by quarter:

First quarter: Defending champion Iga Swiatek sits at the top of the draw as the No.1 seed. Swiatek won in Miami to complete last year's Sunshine Double, having also won the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier in March. That was part of her 37-match winning streak, the longest of the 2000s.

Like all of the 32 seeded players, Swiatek has a first-round bye. In the second round, she will play the winner of the first-round match between Katerina Siniakova and Claire Liu.

Main draw singles at the Miami Open (WTA 1000).



1R: Bianca Andreescu vs. Emma Raducanu, winner to play Maria Sakkari. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/bxuwnXQayO — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 19, 2023

Swiatek could potentially meet No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia or No.24 Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16. Ostapenko was the Miami Open runner-up in 2018.

No.10 seed Elena Rybakina, who ousted Swiatek in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals on Friday, is a possible quarterfinal opponent for Swiatek. Rybakina, No.8 Daria Kasatkina, and No.21 Paula Badosa are the highest seeds in the bottom section of the first quarter.

Second quarter: The top-two ranked Americans, No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.6 Coco Gauff, could be headed for a quarterfinal showdown on home soil.

Pegula could face two-time Miami Open champion Victoria Azarenka, the No.14 seed, in the Round of 16. Before that, Pegula might have to go through rising Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova in the second round and her fellow American No.30 Danielle Collins in the third round.

Gauff has No.12 Liudmila Samsonova, No.23 Zheng Qinwen, No.27 Anastasia Potapova and recent Austin champion Marta Kostyuk as potential hurdles en route to the quarterfinals.

Third quarter: This quarter contains the clash between Raducanu and 2021 Miami Open runner-up Andreescu. In their only previous meeting, Andreescu led Raducanu 6-2, 2-1 on the clay of Rome last year before Raducanu retired from that match.

Things will not get any easier for the winner of that match, who is guaranteed to face No.7 seed Maria Sakkari in the second round. Sakkari is coming off a semifinal showing in Indian Wells.

Also in this loaded section is No.9 seed Belinda Bencic, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Bencic and Fernandez might meet in the second round.

No.4 Ons Jabeur sits at the bottom of this quarter, and she will play Maryna Zanevska or a qualifier in the second round. Jabeur, who played her first event since the Australian Open at Indian Wells, could have a Round-of-16 clash with No.15 Petra Kvitova or No.22 Donna Vekic.

Fourth quarter: No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who is 17-1 this season including the Australian Open title, rests at the bottom of the draw.

In the second round, Sabalenka will face the winner of an all-American first-rounder between 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Shelby Rogers. Stephens also won the Miami Open title in 2018, defeating Ostapenko in the final.

Sabalenka and No.16 Barbora Krejcikova could meet for the third WTA 1000 tournament in a row in the Round of 16. Krejcikova handed Sabalenka her only loss of the season in Dubai, but Sabalenka got her revenge in the Indian Wells Round of 16.

No.5 Caroline Garcia is in the top portion of the fourth quarter, along with No.11 Veronika Kudermetova and No.17 Karolina Pliskova. Pliskova was the Miami Open finalist in 2019, losing to Ashleigh Barty.