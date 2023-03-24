Qualifier Varvara Gracheva picked up her first career Top 5 win with an upset of Ons Jabeur at the Miami Open on Friday.

Varvara Gracheva notched her biggest career win by ranking with a 6-2, 6-2 upset of World No.5 Ons Jabeur in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday.

Currently ranked at a career-high World No.54, 22-year-old qualifier Gracheva added another win to a breakthrough season by topping the No.4 seed Jabeur in 1 hour and 11 minutes. Jabeur received two visits from the medical trainer during the second set.

"The plan was, of course like all matches, to be as stable as possible, to try to make her work as much points as possible, and of course wait for comfortable ones to attack," Gracheva said on court, after her win.

Gracheva's surge continues: Gracheva has posted a number of milestones during the first quarter of 2023. She made her first career WTA singles final at Austin last month, contributing to her current career high ranking as she knocks on the door of the Top 50.

Gracheva also grabbed her first two Top 10 wins this year, beating No.8 Daria Kasatkina at both the Australian Open and Indian Wells. Victory over Jabeur increases that total to three Top 10 wins, with this result marking her first Top 5 win.

On Friday, Gracheva had 11 winners to nine unforced errors, and a 5-for-6 break point conversion rate. This is already Gracheva's 13th main-draw win this season; by comparison, she only won eight main-draw matches in all of 2022.

"I just probably caught this wave where I'm stable, where I always have a chance to play my game, be aggressive, cause troubles for the others by the game style," Gracheva said, regarding her hot streak. "Just try to keep rolling on this way."

Jabeur comeback interrupted: Jabeur, who reached World No.2 and two Grand Slam singles finals last season, has only played three matches since the Australian Open in January, as she comes back from a knee injury.

Tunisia's Jabeur had to miss the entire Middle East swing in February while she recovered. Jabeur went 1-1 at her return in Indian Wells, falling to Marketa Vondrousova for the second time this season.

Against Gracheva on Friday, Jabeur was undone by 13 unforced errors in the first set, with only three winners in that set. In the second set, a struggling Jabeur received visits from the physio at 3-0 and 3-2.

Jabeur had a brief renaissance when she found some magical net play to earn her only service break of the day after the medical time-out at 3-0. But more miscues allowed Gracheva to break back for 4-2, and Gracheva found some fiery forehands and dictated for the rest of the clash.

