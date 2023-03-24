The entry list for the 46th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix has been revealed and once again, the Porsche Arena will host a loaded field at the season's first European clay-court WTA 500 event.
The entry list includes nine of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10, including the three reigning major champions in World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, No.2 and two-time runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Rounding out the Top 10 entries are WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, two-time Slam finalist Ons Jabeur, American teen phenom Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina, Maria Sakkari, and Belinda Bencic.
Also in the draw are a trio of dangerous Czechs, with 2019 champion Petra Kvitova, 2018 champion Karolina Pliskova, and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova entered.
Main draw wildcards have been granted to Germany's Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier, as well as 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
Main draw play begins on Monday, April 15. In addition to prize money, the singles champion will receive a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo as the main prize.
Complete Entry List:
Iga Swiatek
Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia
Ons Jabeur
Coco Gauff
Elena Rybakina
Daria Kasatkina
Belinda Bencic
Maria Sakkari
Veronika Kudermetova
Petra Kvitova
Barbora Krejcikova
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Liudmila Samsonova
Karolina Pliskova
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Donna Vekic
Jelena Ostapenko
Qinwen Zheng
Martina Trevisan
*Tatjana Maria
*Jule Niemeier
*Emma Raducanu
* Wildcards