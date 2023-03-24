Once again the field for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is absolutely loaded, with nine of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 confirmed, including all three reigning Slam champions.

The entry list for the 46th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix has been revealed and once again, the Porsche Arena will host a loaded field at the season's first European clay-court WTA 500 event.

The entry list includes nine of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10, including the three reigning major champions in World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, No.2 and two-time runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Rounding out the Top 10 entries are WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, two-time Slam finalist Ons Jabeur, American teen phenom Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina, Maria Sakkari, and Belinda Bencic.

Also in the draw are a trio of dangerous Czechs, with 2019 champion Petra Kvitova, 2018 champion Karolina Pliskova, and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova entered.

Main draw wildcards have been granted to Germany's Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier, as well as 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Main draw play begins on Monday, April 15. In addition to prize money, the singles champion will receive a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo as the main prize.

Champion's Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Stuttgart 2022

Complete Entry List:

Iga Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka

Caroline Garcia

Ons Jabeur

Coco Gauff

Elena Rybakina

Daria Kasatkina

Belinda Bencic

Maria Sakkari

Veronika Kudermetova

Petra Kvitova

Barbora Krejcikova

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Liudmila Samsonova

Karolina Pliskova

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Donna Vekic

Jelena Ostapenko

Qinwen Zheng

Martina Trevisan

*Tatjana Maria

*Jule Niemeier

*Emma Raducanu

* Wildcards