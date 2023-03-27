Roland Garros semifinalist Martina Trevisan has broken new ground at a WTA 1000 in Miami, beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

No.25 seed Martina Trevisan booked a place in the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career with a 6-3, 6-3 win over No.24 seed and former finalist Jelena Ostapenko on Monday at the Miami Open.

The 29-year-old's best prior result at this level came last fall in Guadalajara, where she reached the third round. But in her first career meeting against the 2017 Roland Garros champion, and her 10th WTA 1000 main-draw appearance overall, Trevisan eased to a 1 hour, 30-minute victory to break new ground.

Making her main-draw debut in Miami, Trevisan is the first Italian to get this far in the singles draw at the tournament in a decade, dating back to when Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci made up a quarter of the last eight in 2013.

This week also marks the first time that Trevisan, a semifinalist at Roland Garros last spring, has won three straight matches since her best-ever major result in Paris.

Turning point: After breaking Ostapenko three times en route to winning the second set, Trrevisan responded well to falling behind 2-0 in the second set. She won five straight games, including a crucial, five-deuce seventh game where she saved four break points that would've gotten Ostapenko back on serve.

Up next: Another major-winner could await the Italian in the quarterfinals, as she'll face the winner of the fourth round between Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens.