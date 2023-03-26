Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina kept her hopes of sweeping the Sunshine Double alive after coming back from the brink to defeat Paula Badosa in the third round of the Miami Open.

MIAMI -- World No.7 Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat former No.2 Paula Badosa 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the third round of the Miami Open. The victory extended Rybakina's current win streak to 10 matches and kept the Indian Wells champion's hopes alive of sweeping the Sunshine Double.

Rybakina will face Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 on Monday. Mertens booked a spot in her first fourth round at a WTA 1000 this season by defeating 29th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 in a match that ended well after 1 a.m. ET.

Coming off her triumph in the California desert a week ago, Rybakina has had to go the distance in her first two matches in Miami. In her opening match, Rybakina defeated Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, though the ultimate result was rarely in doubt.

But facing Badosa for the seventh time in their careers was a different challenge. While the Spaniard may be struggling to start her 2023 campaign, having dropped down to No.29 in the rankings, Badosa came into the match with a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head. Badosa also found herself in a moment of transition, having recently split with coach Jorge Garcia.

Make that TEN wins in a row💥



Fending off a tough test from Badosa, [10] Rybakina prevails 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in Miami!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/8QbzglwKwT — wta (@WTA) March 26, 2023

Match notes: Rybakina struggled to find her rhythm on serve from the opening game of the match. Badosa was able to break her serve four times in the opening set by taking advantage of her second serve. Rybakina won just 22% (4 of 18) behind her second serve in the opening frame.

But Rybakina slowly shifted the momentum in the early stages of the second set. After being broken four times in the first set, Rybakina would go on to hold her serve in all but one game for the remainder of the match.

Turning point: But with Badosa coolly managing her own service games, Rybakina found herself serving down 5-4 in the second set and facing a match point at 30-40. Rybakina responded with a perfectly executed point, landing a good first serve and following up with two forehand strikes, the latter of which clipped the sideline for a winner.

From there, Rybakina took control. She broke Badosa in the next game and served out the set to take the duo into a deciding set. The two exchanged holds through the first six games before a tentative game from Badosa gave Rybakina the first break of the set. Full of confidence and back in control, the reigning Wimbledon champion raced to the finish line to close out the 2-hour and 31-minute match.

Stat of the match: Rybakina fired 60 winners, nearly four times the total for Badosa, who finished with 16. Along with the 40 she hit against Kalinskaya, Rybakina has already tallied 100 winners over two matches.

Words from the winner: "It didn't start well in the first set but in the end I just found some energy," Rybakina said. "I was trying to push more on the serve and started to move better on the court.

"It was a really tough battle. I was trying to focus on every point because the first set didn't go my way, but it was just a few mistakes here and there. Overall, I played well. Paula was serving well. Just happy that I was able to manage in three sets."