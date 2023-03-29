Unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea upset No.2 seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semifinals at the Miami Open.

For the first time in 10 years, Sorana Cirstea will play in the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event after the unseeded Romanian upset No.2 seed and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in Wednesday's quarterfinals at the Miami Open.

In their first career meeting, Cirstea beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 in the last eight to move into the penultimate round of a tournament of this size for the first time since finishing runner-up to Serena Williams in Toronto in 2013.

Sorana's MOMENT 🌟@sorana_cirstea stuns No.2 seed Sabalenka to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal! #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/tH6njQAQKv — wta (@WTA) March 29, 2023

It's been a resurgent tournament for Cirstea in more ways that one, as she hasn't dropped a set in five victories. She's also beaten No.5 seed Caroline Garcia this week (after beating her in Indian Wells, too) and former Top 20 players Karolina Muchova and Marketa Vondrousova.

The 85-minute win over Sabalenka was her first victory over a player ranked in the Top 2 of the WTA rankings.

More to come...