We are pleased that all players will have an opportunity to compete at Wimbledon and LTA events this summer. It has taken a collaborative effort across the sport to arrive at a workable solution, which protects the fairness of the game. This remains an extremely difficult situation, and we would like to thank Wimbledon and the LTA for their efforts in reaching this outcome, while reiterating our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
WTA & ATP statement: Russian and Belarusian players returning to LTA events and Wimbledon
Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete in all LTA events and Wimbledon this summer.