World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads a loaded field at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where the Hologic WTA Tour will kick off its European clay-court season.

The Hologic WTA Tour returns to Europe next week as the European clay-court season gets underway at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

This year, the WTA 500-level tournament features nine of the Top 10, including defending champion Iga Swiatek, two-time runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, along with recent tournament champions Ons Jabeur, Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina.

Here's what you need to know about Stuttgart:

When does the tournament start?

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is played on indoor red clay at the Porsche Arena, the tournament features a 32-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The Wilson Roland Garros ball will be used.

Now in its 46th staging, Stuttgart once again features an field, an entry cutoff at No.24.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, April 17.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m., with the doubles final to follow.

Stuttgart: Swiatek captures title with 23rd straight match-win

Who are the defending champions?

World No.1 Iga Swiatek is set to return to the Porsche Arena to try and defend her title. Seven women have been able to successfully defend their titles in Stuttgart, the last being Angelique Kerber's back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016. Last year, Swiatek won the title on her tournament debut, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 to win her fourth consecutive title of the season.

In doubles, Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk defeated Coco Gauff and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4.

Who are the top seeds?

Who is playing?

Sixteen of the Top 20 are set to play Stuttgart, including nine of the Top 10.

Top 8 seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Ons Jabeur

4. Caroline Garcia

5. Coco Gauff

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Daria Kasatkina

8. Maria Sakkari

Fresh off her title run in Miami, 2019 champion Petra Kvitova is also in the draw, as is 2018 champion Karolina Pliskova. Along with Swiatek, two additional French Open champions will be in the mix, with Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko ready to go. 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a main-draw wild card.

Again, spectators from Germany can watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix from everywhere! Stream all single’s matches on the Centre Court live on https://t.co/N5P5uMw77B. But not only that: In addition, viewers from all over the world can watch the star’s practice sessions live! 📺 pic.twitter.com/zyTdpNJHr6 — Porsche Tennis (@PorscheTennis) April 5, 2023

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First Round: 1 point/$8,320

Round of 16: 55 points/$11,600

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$22,800

Semifinal: 185 points/$43,323

Final: 305 points/$74,161

Champion: 470 points/$120,150

Also awaiting the winner is a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo.