No.3 seed Ons Jabeur dropped just three games against Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the semifinals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

No.3 seed Ons Jabeur rolled into the semifinals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in Friday's quarterfinals.

Jabeur needed just 68 minutes to dispatch the World No.14 in their first tour-level meeting. She broke serve four times, and won the last seven games.

After the match, the Tunisian rated her performance an A-plus.

"I don't think my coach could tell me anything for today," Jabeur said. "She's an amazing player, but I think I really played my 'A' game today. I'm very happy with the way I played, especially in the second set, very relaxed and making the right choices."

Through to the Stuttgart semifinals for the first time!



No.3 seed @Ons_Jabeur will face either Swiatek or Pliskova for a place in the #PorscheTennis final

3: Jabeur is through to her third semifinal of the season, and second on clay this spring. It's her first time into the final four in Stuttgart, having lost in the quarterfinals last year.

7: Jabeur has now won seven straight matches, six of them in straight sets. Her lone set lost came in her first match in Stuttgart, where she came back from the brink of defeat to beat Jelena Ostapenko.

25: Jabeur hit 25 winners in victory, more than double Haddad Maia's total of 11. She also hit five aces to Haddad Maia's zero.

30: The win over World No.14 Haddad Maia is Jabeur's 30th career win over a Top 20 player, and her third this year.

10: Jabeur won 10 of 11 games from 2-2 in the opening set. After failing to convert a break point in each of Haddad Maia's first two service games, she saved two herself in the fifth game. Those were the only break points she faced in the match.

2016: Jabeur and Haddad Maia's last meeting came in an ITF tournament in 2016, in Joué-lès-Tours, France. They were both ranked well outside the Top 100 at the time: Jabeur was No.197, and Haddad Maia was No.275.

17: The victory puts Jabeur above .500 in WTA-level quarterfinals. She is now 17-16 in this round in her career.