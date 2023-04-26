Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open with a right hand injury.

Raducanu, 20, was scheduled to play lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday with a potential showdown with World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. Raducanu will be replaced by another lucky loser, Julia Grabher of Austria.

🇬🇧@EmmaRaducanu withdraws from the Mutua Madrid Open due to injury in her right hand.



Raducanu has struggled for physical health in 2023. An ankle injury sustained in Auckland hampered her Australian Open preparation, and she was forced to withdraw from Austin in February due to tonsillitis. A wrist injury also beset her during the North American spring hard-court season, though she reached the fourth round of Indian Wells.

Now ranked No.85, Raducanu's 2023 record is 5-5 following her first-round loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart last week.