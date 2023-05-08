Leave it to Ons Jabeur.
Once again, she came up with a must-see shot, her latest coming against Belinda Bencic in the final of Credit One Charleston Open.
Down a break late on the first set, Jabeur was caught wrong-footed when Bencic hit a shot right down the middle of the court.
Using her wizardly instincts, Jabeur returned the shot with a leaping front tweener and then followed it up with a perfectly executed backhand slice crosscourt winner to secure the game.
Jabeur would go on to win the match and title.