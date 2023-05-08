Ons Jabeur has once again outdone herself, delivering yet another spectacular moment that earns the top shot of the month for the second consecutive time.

Leave it to Ons Jabeur.

Once again, she came up with a must-see shot, her latest coming against Belinda Bencic in the final of Credit One Charleston Open.

Down a break late on the first set, Jabeur was caught wrong-footed when Bencic hit a shot right down the middle of the court.

Using her wizardly instincts, Jabeur returned the shot with a leaping front tweener and then followed it up with a perfectly executed backhand slice crosscourt winner to secure the game.

Jabeur would go on to win the match and title.