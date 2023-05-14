Former Roland Garros champion Marketa Vondrousova notched her third Top 10 win of 2023 over Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Marketa Vondrousova continued her giant-killing run through the Internazionali BNL d'Italia draw with a 7-5, 6-3 defeat of No.9 seed Maria Sakkari to reach the fourth round.

Former Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova had taken out No.24 seed Bianca Andreescu in the previous round for the loss of just one game, and her claycourt prowess was once again on display in a first-time encounter with Sakkari.

The result was the ninth Top 10 win of Vondrousova's career, and third of 2023 following her defeats of Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. The Czech, who was sidelined for six months last year as she underwent a second left wrist surgery, is currently ranked No.70. She will face either No.7 seed Elena Rybakina or Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16.

Vondrousova upsets No.9 seed Sakkari defeating her 7-5, 6-3 and will face the winner of Rybakina vs Kalinskaya. @VondrousovaM | #IBI23 pic.twitter.com/FfvQS7Gzjq — wta (@WTA) May 14, 2023

Keys to the match: The Rome conditions have long suited Vondrousova, who made the 2019 quarterfinals and 2020 semifinals and who now owns a 10-3 record at the tournament. Her renowned drop shot was a key weapon from the start of the match, with one paving a way to a break of the Sakkari serve in the opening game.

Vondrousova also outfoxed the Greek player with fine passing shots and pinpoint lobs, while also delivering a rock-solid serving performance. She landed 76% of her first serves, and won 75% of the points behind it.

The 23-year-old's only blip came when trying to close out the first set. Sakkari came up with her best two forehand winners of the day to save a pair of set points on her own serve, then promptly broke Vondrousova back to level at 5-5. But Vondrousova gathered herself to recapture the Sakkari serve, and converted her fifth set point with -- naturally -- another successful drop shot.

In the second set, Vondrousova broke Sakkari for 2-1 with a forehand winner down the line, and again to seal victory with a clean return winner. In between, she saved both break points she faced to avoid any putative comeback.