Beyond the boundaries of the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rome's eternal charm attracted both players and fans alike, with its ancient wonders, unmistakable cuisine and vibrant city life.

In the heart of Rome, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia has been playing out over the past two weeks. This year, the tournament introduced a larger field with 96 players, raising the competition for both tennis veterans and rising stars.

Put simply, it's been a rigorous journey for the players and a thrilling experience for the fans.

Beyond the games, Rome's historic attractions like the Colosseum, and its tales of ancient battles, to the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter's Basilica, the Roman Forum and the magical Trevi Fountain have offered more than enough memories for a lifetime.

As expected, the food specialties have again been met with resounding applause. From traditional Roman pasta dishes like Carbonara and Amatriciana to high-end cuisine in Michelin-starred restaurants, who wouldn't enjoy a good meal out?

Now as the tournament approaches its final days, it's clear this event is not just about tennis. It's also a celebration of culture, history and culinary delights that make up the unique Roman experience.

Photo by WTA

Photo by WTA