The 16 qualifiers for Roland Garros are settled after Friday's action in Paris.

A solid mix of veterans and rising teenagers wrapped up French Open qualifying on Friday, with 10 more players booking their spots in the main draw of the year's second major with final-round victories.

Those players joined the six qualifiers from Thursday -- along with four lucky losers -- as the final entrants into the clay-court Grand Slam event.

2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek closed out the day with a win, as the No.4 seed from Slovenia took out No.18 seed Aliona Bolsova of Spain 6-2, 7-6(4) in the final match of the session.

Zidansek will contest the main draw in Paris for the fifth straight year after a 98-minute win over Bolsova. Zidansek upset Bianca Andreescu en route to the final four two years ago, where she fell to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Bolsova, who reached the Round of 16 of the Roland Garros main draw in 2019, did become one of the four lucky losers into this year's main draw.

Taylor Townsend also won on Friday, as the 27-year-old American defeated 19-year-old Maria Timofeeva 7-5, 6-2 to reach her eighth French Open main draw. Townsend is edging closer to a return to the Top 100 for the first time since she gave birth to her son in 2021.

Also back in the main draw is No.3 seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, who beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 7-6(4). Rus made her Roland Garros main-draw debut in 2009 and earned her career-best win at the event two years later, when she shocked No.2 seed Kim Clijsters in the second round.

Remember this name ✅



16 year old Brenda Fruhvirtova 🇨🇿 has qualified for the main draw in Paris for the first time, joining older sister Linda. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/toJzn85D9L — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2023

As for the teens who qualified on Friday, the Czechs set the standard once again with final-round wins by 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova and 17-year-old Sara Bejlek.

Fruhvirtova posted a quick 6-3, 6-0 win over France's Alice Robbe to qualify. Fruhvirtova was forced into a third-set tiebreak in her first-round match, but after surviving that clash, she won her next two matches in straight sets to make her Roland Garros main-draw debut.

Bejlek is also into the French Open main draw for the first time after defeating Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4, 6-4. Less than a year ago, Bejlek won the Junior Roland Garros doubles title and was a Junior singles semifinalist in Paris.

Denmark's Clara Tauson also advanced to the main draw with a 3-hour victory over Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-2. The 20-year-old Tauson, who won two WTA singles titles in 2021 but had an injury-plagued 2022, will play her first major of 2023.

Storm Hunter was another winner on Friday, as the Australian edged past American Ashlyn Krueger 7-6(3), 7-5. Hunter is currently ranked a career-high No.5 in doubles, but she will contest her eighth career Grand Slam main draw in singles after a successful qualifying campaign this week.

💪🇫🇷 Fiona Ferro QUALIFIÉE pour le tableau principal de Roland-Garros ! #RolandGarros



Le direct de la journée ▶️ https://t.co/9ySH6p8mcp pic.twitter.com/BPsSJKaAd5 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2023

Here is the full list of the 16 main-draw qualifiers and 4 lucky losers:

Mirra Andreeva

Taylor Townsend (USA)

Arantxa Rus (NED)

Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Sara Bejlek (CZE)

Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Storm Hunter (AUS)

Clara Tauson (DEN)

Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Ylena In-Albon (SUI)

Iryna Shymanovich

Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Simona Waltert (SUI)

Kayla Day (USA)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Lucky loser -- Aliona Bolsova (ESP)

Lucky loser -- Nao Hibino (JPN)

Lucky loser -- Elina Avanesyan

Lucky loser -- Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK)