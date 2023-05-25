A marquee match in the final round of French Open qualifying saw Mirra Andreeva edge top seed Camila Osorio to make her first Grand Slam main draw.

Playing the first Grand Slam event of her career at Roland Garros, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva completed a successful qualifying campaign by defeating No.1 seed Camila Osorio 7-6(8), 6-4 to reach the main draw.

Andreeva was unranked just 14 months ago, but has risen to No.143 after winning two ITF W60 titles and reaching the last 16 in Madrid in the past two months. She is the youngest player in the Top 300, and her 2023 pro record now stands at 20-2. Roland Garros will be her third tour-level main draw.

Osorio had also been in fine clay-court form, having reached the third round in Madrid and fourth round in Rome to return to the Top 100. The match lived up to expectations, particularly in a razor-tight first set in which both players showed off subtle, tactical tennis in their efforts to out-smart each other.

The Colombian started faster, building a 3-0 lead before Andreeva responded to win four straight games. Osorio took three of the next four games, and held the first set point of the set at 6-5 -- only to net a drop shot.

That shot was both the World No.84's strength and undoing. In an overtime tiebreak filled with absorbing rallies, Osorio saved a second set point against her with an absurdly angled dropper -- but, facing a third, netted another one.

The second set was almost as close, and Andreeva trailed by the first break at 3-2. But the teenager was in full flow with pinpoint lobs and drop shots of her own, as well as a superb reflex volley to break for 5-3. She was unable to serve the match out, but broke Osorio to claim her fourth Top 100 win and a place in her first major main draw.

