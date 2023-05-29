A bevy of Top 20 players contested their Roland Garros first-round matches on Monday. Madison Keys and Beatriz Haddad Maia won, while Belinda Bencic, Petra Kvitova and Veronika Kudermetova were all defeated.

A host of Top 20 players kicked off their Roland Garros campaigns on Monday. No.5 Caroline Garcia survived a tough test against Wang Xiyu, while No.16 Karolina Pliskova had a difficult first-round draw and fell to 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens.

Here is a tally of how the other Top 20 players fared on Day 2....

[20] Madison Keys def. Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

American Keys held off veteran Estonian Kanepi in 1 hour and 41 minutes to advance to the second round in Paris for the ninth time in her career. 2017 US Open runner-up Keys has been a French Open semifinalist in 2018 and a quarterfinalist the following year.

Two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist Kanepi has been an upset specialist throughout her career, particularly at the Grand Slams, where she has collected ten Top 10 wins. But Keys shook off the loss of the second set on Monday, breezing through the third set without facing a break point.

"[I was] really focusing on those first few games of the third set, really trying to make sure that I was getting my depth and trying to control the point early on," Keys said afterwards.

"[Kanepi has] been on the tour for a really long time, and she's always had some amazing wins. You never really know when she can turn things around or go on a tear and be in the semifinals or something. ... You just have to always be ready to play literally every single point until you finally have won the match."

Next up for Keys: fellow American Kayla Day, who beat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1 on Monday. 138th-ranked qualifier Day is into the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2016 US Open, where she lost to Keys in the second round.

[14] Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1

Brazil's Haddad Maia needed just 64 minutes to cruise past last year's Wimbledon semifinalist Maria and claim a spot in the Roland Garros second round for the second straight year.

Haddad Maia had a commanding 5-0 lead in the first set, but needed six set points in a 12-minute game before closing out the opener. Haddad Maia was broken for the first time all day at 5-0 in the second set, but she quickly regrouped with a break back to seal victory.

Next up for Haddad Maia: a first meeting with Diana Shnaider, who beat Rebecca Marino 6-3, 7-5. Shnaider, 19 years old and ranked No.108, just finished her freshman year at North Carolina State.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. [10] Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4

Italy's Cocciaretto obtained the first Top 10 win of her career with a 1-hour and 27-minute upset of two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova. Cocciaretto had lost her two previous meetings with Top 10 players, but the third time was the charm on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Monday.

"I'm very happy right now," Cocciaretto said. "This is I think the best match that I have won in my career, in my little career for now. I won against such a good champion and on such a good court, so for me it's an unbelievable day."

World No.44 Cocciaretto won 82 percent of points (18 of 22) returning Kvitova's second service in the match. Kvitova, a two-time Roland Garros semifinalist, had played only one clay-court match this season prior to Roland Garros after withdrawing from Rome due to a foot injury.

Next up for Cocciaretto: qualifier Simona Waltert of Switzerland, who beat fellow qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 for her first Grand Slam main-draw win. Cocciaretto beat Waltert in their only previous meeting.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova def. [11] Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1

Schmiedlova ousted last year's Roland Garros quarterfinalist Kudermetova in 1 hour and 19 minutes, beating a Top 20 player at a Grand Slam for the second time in her career. Schmiedlova previously beat No.14 Victoria Azarenka in the second round of Roland Garros in 2020.

Kudermetova was upset in Paris after reaching the semifinals at both of this year's clay-court WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome. World No.11 Kudermetova fired 40 unforced errors to just 14 winners against 100th-ranked Schmiedlova.

Next up for Schmiedlova: lucky loser Aliona Bolsova of Spain, who beat Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-1. Bolsova, who made the French Open Round of 16 in 2019, has beaten Schmiedlova in both of their previous meetings, including earlier this year in Merida.

[LL] Elina Avanesyan def. [12] Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

World No.134 Avanesyan grabbed her first career victory in a Grand Slam main draw with a 2-hour and 19-minute upset of reigning Olympic champion Bencic. Lucky loser Avanesyan was playing only her second Grand Slam main-draw match after a first-round loss at last year's US Open.

The clash was also Avanesyan's second match against a Top 20 player in her career, having lost to Elena Rybakina in two close sets last year at Rome. The 20-year-old pulled off the win this time around, reeling off the last four games of the match from 4-2 down in the third set.

Bencic suffered defeat in her first match on tour since her runner-up showing at Charleston nearly two months ago. Bencic had to miss the rest of the clay-court season, withdrawing from Madrid and Rome due to a hip injury.

Next up for Avanesyan: a first meeting with French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, who beat fellow wildcard Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Sunday.