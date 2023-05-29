France's top player needed 2 hours and 38 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier to reach the second round of her home major.

France's top player, Caroline Garcia, won her first-round match at Roland Garros on Monday, though she needed more than two-and-a-half hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier to do so.

The No. 5 seed outlasted China's Wang Xiyu in 2 hours and 38 minutes, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 to win a round for the 10th time in 14 career main-draw appearances at her home major, and deny Wang her second career Top 5 win at a major.

Read on for the top takeaways from Garcia's triumph.

Breaks of serve were at a premium: The two players were only each broken twice despite the marathon nature of the match.

Facing Wang for the first time, Garcia was pushed from the start despite breaking serve to begin the match. Wang denied her three chances to extend the lead to 3-1, and the opening set remained on serve from then on. Getting the mini-break that decided the tiebreak on the first point, Garcia eventually took a one-set lead after nearly an hour on the match clock.

Wang, who beat then-No.3 Maria Sakkari at the US Open last summer, got the service break that decided the second set in the third game, and Garcia broke her again to win the match. The Frenchwoman previously faced a break point in the decider at 1-1 and 2-2, while Wang erased break point in the fourth game to keep pace.

Premier set pour Caro Garcia arraché au jeu décisif ! (4)

ALLEZ CARO 🔥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/iBrqHeLJXn — FFT (@FFTennis) May 29, 2023

Garcia's Parisian winning streak: Garcia has won her last eight first-round matches in Paris.

She is the first French woman to be a Top 5 seed at Roland Garros since 2007, when now-tournament director Amelie Mauresmo occupied that rarified air.

Ça passe pour Caroline Garcia qui se qualifie pour le 2e tour de Roland-Garros après un match accroché face à Xiyu Wang ! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/xeqqE4hckD — FFT (@FFTennis) May 29, 2023

Up next: a test? After winning her marathon opener, Garcia has an in-form second-round opponent in the form of Anna Blinkova, the Strasbourg runner-up. Blinkova cruised in a 6-2, 6-0 win over Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure.

The two have split two previous meetings, but notably, Blinkova was a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 winner over Garcia in the second round at Roland Garros four years ago.