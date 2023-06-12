As the footprints from a long clay-court season begin to fade, the tour pivots to grass. Here's your guide for the next six weeks, culminating with the Championships at Wimbledon.

After a long clay season, the Hologic WTA Tour heads to grass this week with tournaments in the Netherlands and England.

Here's what you need to know about the next five weeks, where the tour's best look to dig into the turf.

What constitutes the grass-court swing?

The five-week grass season is comprised of six tournaments leading into the third Grand Slam of the season at Wimbledon.

Week of June 12:

Libema Open in s'Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Tournament level: WTA 250

Reigning champion: Ekaterina Alexandrova

Rothesay Open in Nottingham, Great Britain

Tournament level: WTA 250

Reigning champion: Beatriz Haddad Maia

Week of June 19:

bett1open in Berlin, Germany (WTA 500)

Tournament level: WTA 500

Reigning champion: Ons Jabeur

Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, Great Britain

Tournament level: WTA 250

Reigning champion: Beatriz Haddad Maia

Week of June 26:

Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain

Tournament level: WTA 500

Reigning champion: Petra Kvitova

Bad Homburg Open in Bad Homburg, Germany

Tournament level: WTA 250

Reigning champion: Caroline Garcia

Week of July 3:

The Championships in Wimbledon, Great Britain

Tournament level: Grand Slam

Reigning champion: Elena Rybakina

French Open finals reaction

What makes grass-court tennis unique?

The move to grass is a return to tennis' roots. The soft, natural surface yields a lower and, at times, irregular bounce. The slicker surface favors flatter shots that skid off the grass. It also requires more delicate movement around the court. And, because the surface wears down with each match, the wear and tear on the court can alter the conditions on the court as each day goes by.

Because of the potential for irregular and awkward bounces, grass rewards a more aggressive game style that creates short points. It favors players with big serves, flat groundstrokes and good skills at the net.

Who are the WTA Tour's best grass-court players?

Only five active players have won more than two grass-court titles in their career: Venus Williams (5), Petra Kvitova (5), Angelique Kerber (3), Caroline Garcia (3), and Karolina Pliskova (3).

Winning Percentage on Grass (active players)



1. Liudmila Samsonova: 80% (8-2)

2. Elena Rybakina: 75% (18-6)

3. Petra Kvitova: 75% (66-22)

4. Beatriz Haddad Maia: 73.7% (14-5)

5. Simona Halep: 73.4% (47-17)

6. Angelique Kerber: 73% (84-31)

7. Ons Jabeur: 73% (27-10)

8. Madison Keys: 72.9% (35-13)

9. Sabine Lisicki: 71.4% (45-18)

10. Coco Gauff: 70.6% (12-5)

Who is defending the most points during the grass season?

With Wimbledon not awarding points last year and points from s'Hertogenbosch and Nottingham already falling off the WTA rankings because of the calendar shifting back one week, here are the players with the most points to defend on grass:

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia: 745 points

2. Petra Kvitova: 471 points

3. Ons Jabeur: 470 points

4. Belinda Bencic: 365 points

5. Caroline Garcia: 340 points