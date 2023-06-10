Social and news media reacted to Saturday's dramatic three-set French Open final, where Iga Swiatek outlasted Karolina Muchova to capture her fourth Grand Slam title.

It was Iga Swiatek's toughest Grand Slam final to date by far -- but in the end, the World No.1 came out on top again, holding off Karolina Muchova in three sets to win her third Roland Garros title, and fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Here's how social media reacted after the gripping 2-hour and 46-minute final:

What a great final! @rolandgarros @karomuchova7 has always put pressure on with her strong, calm and composed play. But in the end the persistent play of @iga_swiatek prevailed.

Congrats for your 4th Grand Slam title!

It's nice to see tennis getting more aggressive again🎾 — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) June 10, 2023

Congratulations @iga_swiatek what an incredible accomplishment. And your ability and poise sometimes makes people forget what you are able to do at such a young age. What a treat we are all in for to continue watching you make history. — James Blake (@JRBlake) June 10, 2023

QUEEN OF CLAY 👑



Iga Swiatek has won the French Open in 3 of the past 4 years and has a record of 25-1 since 2020 at the major 😱 #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/VDCY0rr2g9 — espnW (@espnW) June 10, 2023

ATP players Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz, skier Lindsey Vonn and soccer player Grzegorz Krychowiak were among the other celebrities to wish Swiatek congratulations in replies to her celebratory Instagram post:

Tennis media also took stock of the dramatic three-set thriller. Ava Wallace of the Washington Post said "perhaps Swiatek’s victory will feel sweeter because it was her most difficult test in a major final."

At the Guardian, Tumaini Carayol said "as introverted and softly spoken as Swiatek appears off the court, she continues to show her maturity in the biggest moments of her career. On the biggest occasions – the grand slam finals – she is ruthless."

And Matthew Futterman of the New York Times said "Muchova [...] gave Swiatek the final of her life, forcing her to use every bit of the clinical, relentless approach that had made her the world’s top player — and then some — for more than a year."