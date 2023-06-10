It was Iga Swiatek's toughest Grand Slam final to date by far -- but in the end, the World No.1 came out on top again, holding off Karolina Muchova in three sets to win her third Roland Garros title, and fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Here's how social media reacted after the gripping 2-hour and 46-minute final:

ATP players Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz, skier Lindsey Vonn and soccer player Grzegorz Krychowiak were among the other celebrities to wish Swiatek congratulations in replies to her celebratory Instagram post:

Tennis media also took stock of the dramatic three-set thriller. Ava Wallace of the Washington Post said "perhaps Swiatek’s victory will feel sweeter because it was her most difficult test in a major final."

At the Guardian, Tumaini Carayol said "as introverted and softly spoken as Swiatek appears off the court, she continues to show her maturity in the biggest moments of her career. On the biggest occasions – the grand slam finals – she is ruthless."

And Matthew Futterman of the New York Times said "Muchova [...] gave Swiatek the final of her life, forcing her to use every bit of the clinical, relentless approach that had made her the world’s top player — and then some — for more than a year."