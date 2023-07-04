After the rain washed out most of Day 2 at Wimbledon, Day 3 features 42 women's singles matches on the schedule.

Rain wreaked havoc at Wimbledon on Day 2, washing out the bulk of play on the outer courts. In fact, only three first-round matches were played Tuesday, with No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, No.3 Elena Rybakina and No.6 Ons Jabeur taking advantage of the roofs to advance to the second round.

Day 2 roundup:

The result? An overflowing order of play on Day 3.

Wednesday's schedule features 42 women's singles matches on the docket, encompassing 34 first-round matches from the top and bottom halves of the draw and eight second-round matches from the top half. The good news is the weather looks more inclined to cooperate over the next few days.

In addition to the matches that were held over to Wednesday, here are the second-round matches we're keeping an eye on:

No.1 Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

World No.1 Iga Swiatek will make her 2023 Centre Court debut when she takes on Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. It will be the first meeting between the two, contrasting Swiatek's efficiency with Sorribes Tormo's grinding physicality.

The winner will face either 30th seed Petra Martic or France's Diane Parry for a spot in the Round of 16. Wimbledon remains the only Slam where Swiatek has yet to make the quarterfinal round.

No.28 Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina put together a resurgent clay season, winning her first title since her return from maternity leave and following it up with an emotional run to the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Does she have another run up in store for Wimbledon?

After opening her tournament on Centre Court with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Venus Williams, the former World No.3 takes on Elise Mertens. Mertens also looked back to her vintage form in Paris, where she beat No.3 Jessica Pegula in the third round. But Mertens has since struggled with a back injury which hampered her grass-court preparation.

Svitolina leads the head-to-head 3-2 over Mertens. The winner will face either Sofia Kenin or Wang Xinyu in the third round.

No.11 Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Burrage

This match features two of the standout players from the grass season. Kasatkina upended Karolina Pliskova, Garcia, and Camila Giorgi to make the Eastbourne final last weekend. Burrage made her first WTA final in Nottingham after earning wins over Magda Linette and Alize Cornet.

What makes this first-time meeting intriguing is how well No.108 Burrage has played with the partisan crowd behind her. She lost just four games in her opener against Caty McNally to earn her first win at a major. Now the All England Club has put her on Centre Court to try and tally the biggest win of her career.

The winner faces either No.19 Victoria Azarenka or Nadia Podoroska.

No.23 Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova

Playing in her final Wimbledon, Barbora Strycova surprised herself after winning her opener 6-1, 7-5 over Maryna Zanevska on Monday. Now the 2019 semifinalist faces 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette.

This will be the first meeting between the two tour veterans. Linette is trying to win back-to-back matches for the first time since Miami.