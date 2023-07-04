No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka rolled to a first-round win over Panna Udvardy of Hungary on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised in her return to Wimbledon on Tuesday in a 6-3, 6-1 win over Panna Udvardy of Hungary.

The 2021 semifinalist needed just 61 minutes to book a spot in the second round, in one of just three women's singles matches to be completed on Day 2 at the All England Club due to rain.

Read on for more stats from Sabalenka's opening win.

Stylish display. Ruthless finish.



Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is through to the second round of #Wimbledon, cruising past Panna Udvardy pic.twitter.com/nvS7uEANmg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2023

1: Sabalenka and World No.82 Udvardy had never played previously, and Sabalenka only trailed on the scoreboard once in victory.

2: Sabalenka saved both break points she faced in the win, which came in the same game -- the third of the match.

3: The No.2 seed won the first three games of the match -- digging out of 15-40 to hold for a 3-0 lead.

6: She also won six straight games from 1-0 down in the second set, after the Hungarian held to open to set.

7: Sabalenka is now 7-4 in Wimbledon in her career, and has passed the first hurdle for the third time. She was a semifinalist in her last appearance in 2021, where she was beaten in three sets by Karolina Pliskova. Prior to that, she had not been past the second round in three career appearances.

10: Sabalenka lost just 10 points on her serve in the match overall. She served eight aces and just two double faults, and won more than 80% of points played behind her first serve.

More to come...