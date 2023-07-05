Defending finalist Ons Jabeur met David Beckham at Wimbledon on Day 3 -- but the soccer star wasn't the only famous face on the grounds watching the early action at the All England Club.

The stars truly aligned at Wimbledon over the first three days of play, as famous faces including David Beckham, Kate Middleton, and Katy Perry were among those to take in the action at the All England Club.

After opening her fortnight with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech, 2022 finalist Jabeur met with Beckham, who was spotted in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wednesday to watch World No.1 Iga Swiatek win her second-round match.

The pair exchanged a handshake, a hug and pleasantries -- a moment that Jabeur called "inspiring" in its aftermath.

A pleasure and an honor to meet David Beckham, thank you for this inspiring moment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eEk8N5tEMg — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 5, 2023

A day earlier, the Princess of Wales was also in the Royal Box to watch Jabeur's conqueror in the that final, Elena Rybakina, beat Shelby Rogers in her first round.

But first, the patron of the All England Club headed to Court 18 to cheer on British No. 1 Katie Boulter in her match against Daria Saville. Seated next to British pro Laura Robson for the first set, she even took the inclement weather that later washed out all outer-court play on Tuesday in stride.

(Boulter eventually finished off victory on Wednesday in straight sets.)