Defending champion Elena Rybakina won a Centre Court nightcap over Katie Boulter to make the Wimbledon second week once again. Rybakina will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 16.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina ousted the last remaining British singles player at Wimbledon on Saturday, dispatching Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in a late-night third-round match on Centre Court.

No.3 seed Rybakina needed just 57 minutes to ease past 89th-ranked Boulter under the closed roof, booking her spot in the second week once again. Rybakina has made at least the Round of 16 in all three of her Wimbledon main-draw appearances.

Words from the winner: "Today I played really well, and really happy with my performance," Rybakina said in her post-match press conference. "I was focused from the beginning till the end.

"Now I feel much more confident. And also [my] second match with the closed roof, I was feeling much better, serving also well from the beginning. Yeah, getting used to the Centre Court."

Fast facts: Rybakina, who topped Ons Jabeur in last year’s final to win her first Grand Slam title, has now won 10 matches in a row at Wimbledon. Rybakina’s career main-draw win-loss record at SW19 is a nearly perfect 13-1.

Rybakina becomes the first Wimbledon defending champion to reach the Round of 16 at the edition after their title run since Serena Williams won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

Boulter’s loss means there are no British women in the Wimbledon Round of 16 for the first time since 2018. Johanna Konta reached the 2019 quarterfinals, and Emma Raducanu and Heather Watson made the Round of 16 in 2021 and 2022 respectively (Wimbledon was not held in 2020).

Tale of the match: After splitting the first two games, Rybakina ran away with the rest of the first set, which she wrapped up with one of her seven aces (Rybakina leads the tour in aces this year, with 339 up to this point).

Boulter, who won her first Hologic WTA Tour title last month on the grass of Nottingham, was unable to get footing in Rybakina's service games, and the defending champion never faced a break point all evening.

Playing in the third round of Wimbledon for the second straight year, Boulter fended off one match point at 5-1 in the second set. But Rybakina would not let a second opportunity slip away, ending the affair with a forehand winner -- her 20th winner of the day, compared to Boulter's seven.

Haddad Maia awaits: In the Round of 16, Rybakina will face No.13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Haddad Maia has had Rybakina's number in their rivalry. The Brazilian has prevailed in their two previous meetings, which both came this year, on the hard courts of Abu Dhabi and the clay courts of Stuttgart (the latter via retirement).

"Really tough opponent," Rybakina said, looking ahead to Haddad Maia. "We played a few times, not on grass. She's a tricky player. Also lefty, not easy. She's a fighter. It's going to be a tough one for sure. [I'll] try to do my best and prepare as much as I can."

Beatriz's breakthrough: Haddad Maia moved into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career by besting Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 on No.3 Court on Saturday.

Haddad Maia came into the match behind in the head-to-head, with Cirstea having won four of their five prior meetings. But this time, the Brazilian perfectly mixed powerful hitting with outrageous defense to earn the victory in exactly 90 minutes -- mere seconds before a two-hour rain delay hit the grounds.

Haddad Maia, who cracked the Top 10 for two weeks last month, won 80 percent of her first-serve points on the day. She also dominated when returning the Cirstea second serve, winning 15 of those 21 points, and turning that into five service breaks.

After not passing the second round in her first 11 Grand Slam main draws, Haddad Maia has now reached the second week at two consecutive majors. She broke her second-round barrier with a massive semifinal result at Roland Garros last month, only falling to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.