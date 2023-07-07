No.60 Lesia Tsurenko and No.57 Ana Bogdan saved a combined 11 match points and played a 38-point tiebreak in a history-making match at Wimbledon.

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko won the longest women's singles tiebreak in Grand Slam history on Friday, edging Romania's Ana Bogdan in a 38-point tiebreak to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6[18] in the third round of Wimbledon.

The dramatic final set lasted 109 minutes and saw Tsurenko save five match points. Bogdan saved six match points before Tsurenko finally sealed the win after 3 hours and 40 minutes of play. The final set tiebreak alone lasted over 35 minutes.

With both players physically struggling in the decisive tiebreak, Tsurenko saved a fifth and final match point at 18-17 when Bogdan pushed a forehand into the net. Two points later, Tsurenko outlasted Bogdan in a 26-shot rally to win the match and collapsed to the ground in exhaustion.

At 3 hours and 40 minutes, the match is tied for the longest grass-court match of the season. Liudmila Samsonova and Lena Papadakis also played for 3 hours and 40 minutes in the first round of s'Hertogenbosch last month.

It is the third-longest match of the Hologic WTA Tour season. Beatriz Haddad Maia and Sara Sorribes Tormo set that mark at Roland Garros, where they locked horns for 3 hours and 51 minutes in the fourth round.

At 38 points, the final-set tiebreak between Lesia Tsurenko and Ana Bogdan (won by Tsurenko 20-18) is the longest tiebreak in a Grand Slam women's singles match in history.#Wimbledon — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) July 7, 2023

It is the joint-longest tiebreak in a Grand Slam singles match - alongside the 38-point tiebreak in the 1st set of Andy Roddick's victory against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 1st round at the 2007 Australian Open. (NB Roddick lost the tiebreak but won the match)#Wimbledon — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) July 7, 2023

Tsurenko's effort boosted her into her first Round of 16 at Wimbledon. She has now made the fourth round in back-to-back Slams. She is the third Ukrainian player to make the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, joining Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska.

Tsurenko will face No.4 Jessica Pegula for a spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The American advanced to her first Round of 16 at Wimbledon after defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-0.