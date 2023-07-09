Sixteen-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva's Wimbledon debut will continue into the second week, after she beat No.21 seed Anastasia Potapova in straight sets in the third round.

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva booked a place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career Sunday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over No.21 seed Anastasia Potapova at the All England Club.

The teenage qualifier, ranked world No.102 and playing just her second main draw at a major, is the youngest woman through to the last 16 at Wimbledon since then 15-year-old Coco Gauff in 2019. Andreeva, like Gauff, is also making her Wimbledon debut and had never before played on a grass court prior to these Championships.

With Netflix cameras in tow, Mirra Andreeva preparing for first season on grass

Teenage dream: One of three qualifiers to reach the third round -- equaling 1999's mark for the most in the Open Era -- Andreeva is the only one to reach the last 16.

"I'm really happy that I managed to win this match," Andreeva said afterwards. "It was an amazing battle. She played really well.

"I did everything I could, I gave it all here ... so I feel great."

Sweet 16 ✨



16-year-old Mirra Andreeva reaches the Round of 16 in just her second-ever Grand Slam#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/srXAFFbgdm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

How the match was won: Andreeva started quickly in the only third-round match that was held over from Saturday as a result of rain, breaking Potapova three times in the opening set en route to winning it.

The second set proved a different story, as Andreeva rallied from 4-1 down and saved two set points on serve in the 10th game, to knock out her second seeded player in three wins.

Stat of the day: Andreeva had a staggering 21 break points against Potapova's serve, of which she converted six. She saved six of the nine break points she faced, including the aforementioned service hold serving at 4-5, 15-40 in the second set.

Up next: Andreeva advances to face Eastbourne champion and No.25 seed Madison Keys, who was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on Saturday.

More to come...