Madison Keys won her ninth straight match to reach her ninth Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon, coming from a set and a break down to defeat 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

No.25 seed Madison Keys came from a set and a break down to snap qualifier Mirra Andreeva's dream run at Wimbledon in the fourth round, advancing 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in 2 hours and 2 minutes.

The American advances to her ninth major quarterfinal, but just her second at Wimbledon, where she previously made the last eight in 2015. She extends her winning streak to nine matches in a row after lifting her seventh career Hologic WTA Tour trophy a week ago in Eastbourne. Keys will next face either No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No.21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova as she attempts to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal.

Andreeva, 16, had been bidding to become the youngest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Anna Kournikova in 1997. She came within five points of this achievement when she held a point to lead 5-1 in the second set, only for Keys to escape with a backhand winner that would turn her fortunes around. However, No.102-ranked Andreeva is still guaranteed to crack the Top 100 for the first time after competing in just four tour-level events.

For a set-and-a-half, Andreeva showed why she's such an exciting prospect: The big question of the matchup was how Andreeva would cope with Keys' power. In her nascent career, the teenager had only faced one previous opponent with comparable weight of shot, Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid fourth round. She had few answers, falling 6-3, 6-1.

For two games, it seemed as though Keys would do the same. But from 2-0 down in the first set, Andreeva would win 10 of the next 12 games with spellbinding, cool-headed tactical tennis. A series of perfectly constructed points kept Keys off-balance and dismantled the American's game. Andreeva's passing shots proved particularly disruptive, especially when set up with her drop shot: this combination garnered her the break for 4-3 in the first set, and a hold to move up 4-1 in the second.

Keys turned the match around with two brilliant winners: With her game muddled and her error count mounting, Keys was on the brink of elimination as she faced break point to go down 5-1 in the second set. But she found a bullet of a backhand winner to stave that off.

A game later, the 2017 US Open finalist found an even more impressive touch of magic to break back. In mid-court she seemed to have been outfoxed by a sharp Andreeva backhand angle -- but Keys not only got to it, but responded with a left-handed angled winner of her own.

From there, Keys was in command, particularly on big points. With the score at 6-3, 4-1, Keys had only taken one of five break points, while Andreeva had converted four of eight. But in the third set, Keys saved all three break points she faced to prevent an Andreeva fightback.

Andreeva learned a valuable grass-court lesson: Racquet-throwing is particularly frowned upon on the lawns of SW19 -- a lesson the teenager learned the hard way. She received a code violation for it after losing the second set, and another -- resulting in a point penalty -- on the penultimate point of the match.

This handed Keys her first match point, and though Andreeva initially thought she had saved it with a serve down the T, a Hawkeye overrule showed it as wide. Keys duly punished the second serve to convert the match point, swatting a forehand return and then finishing with a neat putaway at net.