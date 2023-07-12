There's nothing like a no-look, behind-the-back winner to grab the highlight reel. It happened early on at Bad Homburg.

A no-look, behind-the-back miracle shot, anyone?

It's a rare spectacle, not your everyday fare. But if you blinked during the Bad Homburg showdown, you missed the unexpected.

With the team of Ulrikke Eikeri and Alexandra Panova serving up a set in the Round of 16, what seemed like a sure winner was anything but when Ingrid Gamarra Martins pulled off the miracle shot.

All she and partner Lidziya Marozava could do is smile and revel in the shot.

Gamarra Martins and Marozava would go on to win the match and the tournament.