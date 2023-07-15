Marketa Vondrousova broke new ground in London on Saturday, becoming the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era after her 6-4, 6-4 upset of Ons Jabeur in the Centre Court final.

Vondrousova had won only four grass-court matches in her entire professional career before this fortnight, but she knocked off five seeded players in her seven-match run to her first Grand Slam title.

The left-handed Czech, who was runner-up at 2019 Roland Garros, is now projected to make her Top 10 debut in Monday's updated rankings. It is a massive comeback for Vondrousova, who missed six months of action last year due to a wrist injury.

Social media lit up with kudos for Vondrousova -- as well as for runner-up Jabeur -- including from a bevy of the current Top 10:

And, naturally, there was a post-match chat with the Princess of Wales herself.

More stars added to the congratulations, led by the most recent unseeded Wimbledon finalist from 1963 (before the Open Era even started), the legendary Billie Jean King.

More to come...