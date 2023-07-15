Stars took to social media with kudos for Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and runner-up Ons Jabeur after another historic final.

Marketa Vondrousova broke new ground in London on Saturday, becoming the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era after her 6-4, 6-4 upset of Ons Jabeur in the Centre Court final.

Vondrousova had won only four grass-court matches in her entire professional career before this fortnight, but she knocked off five seeded players in her seven-match run to her first Grand Slam title.

The left-handed Czech, who was runner-up at 2019 Roland Garros, is now projected to make her Top 10 debut in Monday's updated rankings. It is a massive comeback for Vondrousova, who missed six months of action last year due to a wrist injury.

Social media lit up with kudos for Vondrousova -- as well as for runner-up Jabeur -- including from a bevy of the current Top 10:

Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼☺️ — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023

Marketaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🤩🏆

What a comeback after some complicated years 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



Congrats to wimbledon a great tournament ! @Wimbledon #WIMBLEDON — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) July 15, 2023

Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory 🇨🇿



And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure 🤗 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 15, 2023

And, naturally, there was a post-match chat with the Princess of Wales herself.

"Enjoy this moment" 🏆



Our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales speaks with #Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pic.twitter.com/BukbDcKKO3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

This is why we love Wimbledon 💖An amazing performance from both players.



Well done Marketa Vondrousova on your first @wimbledon title!



And Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/k1RxNj3l8Z — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2023

More stars added to the congratulations, led by the most recent unseeded Wimbledon finalist from 1963 (before the Open Era even started), the legendary Billie Jean King.

Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 #Wimbledon Women's Singles champion! https://t.co/BpJh7t8Whs — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 15, 2023

Despite a strong start, @Ons_Jabeur faced difficulties executing her strategy against Vondrousova's strong & varied game. Congrats to Marketa #Vondrousova for a well-deserved victory. Also hats off Ons - you’ll make it one day! Keep shining 👏🏼#Wimbledon 🎾 — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) July 15, 2023

Shattered for Ons… but what a come back for Marketa from all her injuries! Congrats Marketa!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) July 15, 2023

