Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova broke into the Top 10, while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player in the Top 100 following her run to the fourth round.

After an action-packed two weeks at Wimbledon, the latest edition of the WTA Rankings is packed with milestones and big moves. Champion Marketa Vondrousova leads the way with a new career-high, while plenty of the players who grabbed headlines over the past fortnight are rewarded with ranking boosts, including Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva.

Top 10 debut for Wimbledon champ

The Wimbledon title boosts Marketa Vondrousova into the Top 10 this week at No.10, up 32 spots from her previous ranking. Vondrousova's spot within the elite ranking bracket was secured following her spectacular win over Ons Jabeur as she becomes the sixth player from the Czech Republic since 2000 to crack the WTA Top 10.

After finishing the 2022 season ranked No.99 and dropping outside the Top 100 in March, Vondrousova has enjoyed a string of consistent results this season, reaching the semifinals at the WTA 250 Upper Austria Ladies Linz, the quarterfinals at WTA 500 tournaments at the Adelaide International and Berlin and the round of 16 at three WTA 1000 events – Indian Wells, Miami and Rome.

Vondrousova's previous career-high was No.14, which she set in June 2019 after reaching her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros that year. The 24-year-old is the third player this season to make their Top 10 debut, after Elena Rybakina in January and Beatriz Haddad Maia in June.

Swiatek stay at top extended

For the second consecutive Grand Slam, the World No.1 ranking was within reach for Aryna Sabalenka. However, Iga Swiatek recorded her best career performance at Wimbledon by advancing to the quarterfinals to hold on to the top spot. The 22-year-old has held the No.1 spot for 68 consecutive weeks since reaching the summit on April 4, 2022.

Sabalenka remains in striking distance entering the hardcourt season, trailing Swiatek by 470 points. Throughout the summer hardcourt swing, Swiatek is defending 2,270 ranking points, while Sabalenka has 1,335 points on the line.

Top 100 debuts

Following her run to the last 16 at Wimbledon as a qualifier, Mirra Andreeva collected 280 points, paving the way for her Top 100 debut this week. The 16-year-old Andreeva's ranking jumps 36 spots this week, climbing from No.102 to No.66.

After finishing the 2022 season ranked No.405, Andreeva's ranking has improved 339 spots, the largest jump among all players ranked in the Top 200, thanks to a 2023 record that now stands at 28 wins to only four losses. Wimbledon was just the teenager's fourth tour-level event, following Monastir 2022, Madrid 2023 (where she reached the fourth round) and Roland Garros 2023 (where she reached the third round, also as a qualifier).

Andreeva is joined this week by another Top 100 debutant in Jodie Burrage. Prior to winning the title in Nottingham, the 24-year-old Briton sat at No.131 in the WTA Rankings. Throughout the grass-court season, Burrage earned 320 points across five events as she climbs this week to 30 spots to No.98.

Andreeva and Burrage make it 11 Top 100 debuts this year.

Svitolina returns to Top 30

Wild card Elina Svitolina defeated four Grand Slam champions – Venus Williams (first round), Sofia Kenin (third round), Victoria Azarenka (fourth round) and Iga Swiatek (quarterfinals) – to reach her third Grand Slam semifinal, and second at Wimbledon. Following her latest success, the Ukrainian soars 48 spots from No.75 to No.27, the largest jump among the Top 100 this week.

Svitolina, who returned from maternity leave in April, has rocketed from outside the Top 500 to inside the Top 30 over the course of her past four tournaments, also including the Strasbourg title and Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Other notable ranking movement

Sofia Kenin +35 (from No.126 to No.91): The American reached the main draw at Wimbledon via qualifying and advanced to the third round, her best showing at SW19 in her four main draw appearances at the tournament. She returns to the Top 100 for the first time since February 2022.

Arantxa Rus +23 (from No.85 to No.62): After losing in the second round of qualifying at Wimbledon, Rus returned home to the Netherlands to capture the ITF W40 title in The Hague, then won her second WTA 125 title of the year in Contrexéville, France. The 32-year-old is now on a 10-match winning streak, and has also won 21 of her past 23 matches. She is now one spot off her career-high of No.61, which she first hit in August 2012 and then again in October 2021.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +22 (from No.118 to No.96): The former World No.11 was runner-up to Rus at the Contrexéville WTA 125 tournament. Following her Roland Garros quarterfinal run, Pavlyuchenkova returns to the Top 100 for the first time since last August. The 32-year-old was ranked No.846 as recently as January.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +32 (from No.167 to No.135): The 20-year-old Spaniard qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at Wimbledon, and followed that by collecting her first ITF W60 title in Rome. As a result, she soars to a new career-high.

Natalija Stevanovic +80 (from No.225 to No.145): The 28-year-old Serb qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at Wimbledon, then upset former finalist Karolina Pliskova in her opener en route to the third round. As a result, she rockets to a new career-high.

Kaja Juvan +75 (from No.244 to No.169): Former World No.58 Juvan, returning from a bereavement break following the death of her father, qualified and made the second round of Wimbledon.

Wang Yafan +50 (from No.232 to No.180): Away from Wimbledon, former World No.47 Wang is on a 20-match winning streak after capturing four consecutive ITF W25 titles in Karuizawa, Tokyo, Luzhou and Hong Kong. The 29-year-old Chinese player returns to the Top 200 for the first time since September 2021.

Hannah Klugman (NR to No.1095): Wimbledon girls' doubles finalist Hannah Klugman, 14, becomes the first WTA player born in 2009 to boast a WTA ranking. In order to earn a WTA Ranking a player must earn points in at least three tournaments, or earn a minimum of 10 ranking points. Klugman reached the Nottingham ITF W25 quarterfinals on her pro debut in April, a result worth nine points, and received another two points after losing in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Hsieh Su-Wei +18 (No.29 to No.11 in doubles): Prior to Roland Garros, the 37-year-old was ranked No.286 in the WTA Doubles Rankings. After winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the former doubles World No.1 vaults to No.11 in this week’s doubles rankings. In singles, she contested her second event of the year and reached the third round of Wimbledon qualifying, boosting her 289 spots to No.672.

Barbora Strycova +248 (No.283 to No.35 in doubles): The 37-year-old Czech ended her 20-year Wimbledon career by reclaiming the doubles title for a second time alongside Hsieh. After five tournaments of her farewell tour, Strycova returns to the Top 50 of the doubles rankings. In singles, she also reached the second round, and climbs 200 places to No.423.

Look ahead

Here is a look at the current WTA Top 10 and who is defending the most points leading into the US Open across the summer hardcourt swing:

Caroline Garcia – 1271 points

Daria Kasatkina – 753 points

Petra Kvitova – 586 points

Jessica Pegula – 570 points

Aryna Sabalenka – 555 points

Coco Gauff – 291 points

Iga Swiatek – 270 points

Elena Rybakina – 251 points

Ons Jabeur – 206 points

Maria Sakkari – 107 points