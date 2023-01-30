Photos: The Top 100 breakthroughs of 2023

2023 Top 100 Debuts

Four players have cracked the Top 100 for the first time in 2023 so far: Diana Shnaider, Katie Volynets, Cristina Bucsa and Rebeka Masarova.

Spain's Rebeka Masarova, 23, was the first new Top 100 entrant of 2023 on Jan. 9 after she reached her first WTA final in Auckland via victories over Sloane Stephens and Karolina Muchova.

A second Spaniard debuted the following week on Jan. 16. Cristina Bucsa, 25, marked the milestone with a career-best Grand Slam third-round run at the Australian Open as a qualifier.

Katie Volynets, 21, qualified for the Australian Open and reached the third round of a major for the first time via a maiden Top 10 win over Veronika Kudermetova. The American was boosted into the Top 100 on Jan. 20.

Diana Shnaider, 18, also debuted on Jan. 30 after qualifying for her first tour-level main draw at the Australian Open, taking Maria Sakkari to three sets in Round 2. Shnaider had been unranked 15 months previously, and outside the Top 200 last October.

