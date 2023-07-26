Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin and Danielle Collins have received the last three wild cards for next week's Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Three former Top 10 players will join the field at next week's Mubadala Citi DC Open after receiving wild cards for the WTA 500 tournament, which begins on July 31.

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and former Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins will compete alongside four current Top 10 players -- Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari.

Andreescu reignites 2019 magic at Wimbledon

Elina Svitolina, who returned from maternity leave in April and has rocketed to No.27 after a quarterfinal run at Roland Garros and semifinal showing at Wimbledon, had already been announced as a wild card.

🚨 Women's Wild Card Announcement 🚨



FOUR former Top 10 players will all be competing in DC!



🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu

🇺🇸 Sofia Kenin

🇺🇦 Elina Svitolina

🇺🇸 Danielle Collins#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/H1XHSKLX6Y — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 26, 2023

No.44-ranked Andreescu will be returning to the site of some early milestones. Back in 2017, as a 17-year-old wild card contesting her second tour-level main draw, she scored a maiden Top 20 win over Kristina Mladenovic to reach her first WTA quarterfinal here.

No.92-ranked Kenin, who returned to the Top 100 after upsetting Gauff en route to the Wimbledon third round, will be making her third appearance in Washington D.C. The 24-year-old's best showing was the second round in 2019. Collins will be making her tournament debut.

Andreescu and Kenin take the number of Grand Slam champions in the field to three, joining two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka.